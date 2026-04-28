Historic coastal communal houses keep folk fishing traditions alive

LÂM ĐỒNG — Stretching along the coastal belt of Lâm Đồng Province, centuries-old communal houses and temples worshipping the “Ông” (Whale God) stand as quiet custodians of history, embodying the distinctive cultural and spiritual life of Vietnamese coastal communities, while increasingly emerging as compelling cultural tourism attractions.

These sites, known locally as đình làng and dinh vạn, serve not only as places of worship for the Whale God, founding ancestors, and craft pioneers, but also as repositories of collective memory, customs, and maritime beliefs. They also function as spaces where traditional rituals and festivals are revived, strengthening community bonds and sustaining intangible cultural values.

One of the most prominent sites is Vạn Thủy Tú temple in Phan Thiết ward, a well-known destination offering insight into the unique whale worship practised by fishermen across Việt Nam's south-central coastal localities. Established in 1762, the shrine honours the Whale God, believed to protect fishermen at sea during storms and rough waters.

Over more than 260 years, Vạn Thủy Tú has retained much of its original architecture, evolving from a modest thatched structure into a spacious complex of over 500 sq m with brick walls and Yin-Yang tiled roofs. Recognised as a national historical relic in 1996, it houses nearly 100 whale skeletons, including several over 250 years old. Notably, it preserves one of Việt Nam's largest whale skeletons, measuring 22 metres in length and weighing around 64 tonnes, which continues to awe visitors.

The site also safeguards valuable Hán-Nôm cultural artefacts, including 24 royal decrees bestowed by Nguyễn Dynasty kings. Beyond its physical relics, Vạn Thủy Tú remains a spiritual hub for local fishermen closely associated with the Whale Worship Festival, an intangible cultural heritage event. For many, the shrine represents a sacred space where prayers for safe voyages and abundant catches are offered before each fishing season.

Communal cultural institutions

Equally significant, though distinct in function, is the Tú Luông Communal House in Tiến Thành Ward. With a history spanning over two centuries, it serves as an indispensable spiritual, religious and cultural centre for coastal communities in Lâm Đồng Province.

Built in the early 19th century and later restored in 1871 under King Tự Đức, the communal house is dedicated to the village’s tutelary deity and settlers who reclaimed the land and built the village. Recognised as a national architectural and artistic relic in 2001, Tú Luông communal house preserves numerous historical artefacts, including 10 royal decrees by Nguyễn Dynasty kings and ancient village conventions engraved on wood.

More than a place of worship, it functions as a vital community space. Annual spring and autumn ceremonies, held in the second and eighth lunar months, bring residents together to celebrate traditional values, reinforce social ties, and express hopes for prosperity and peace. These gatherings also serve as reminders of ethical living and communal responsibility.

According to the Museum of Lâm Đồng Province, the locality’s coastal region is home to 54 communal houses, including 10 nationally recognised heritage sites. These structures reflect significant architectural, historical, and cultural values tied to migration, land reclamation, and the formation of coastal settlements.

In recent years, these heritage sites have gained popularity among young visitors, particularly for cultural exploration and traditional costume photography. Several heritage-linked tourism routes have been developed, connecting sites such as the Dục Thanh School, Tú Luông Communal House, Đức Thắng Communal House – Bà Đức Sanh Pagoda, Vạn Thủy Tú Temple, and PôSahInư tower relic site.

The preservation and promotion of coastal communal houses and shrines are now opening up sustainable pathways for diversifying local tourism products. — VNA/VNS