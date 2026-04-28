Map mural and giant conical hat set national records

HÀ NỘI — A mural titled Hồn Dân Tộc – Nón Lá Quê Hương (Soul of the Nation – Homeland Conical Hat) featuring a map of Việt Nam and created by calligrapher Đào Thị Cẩm Sương has been officially recognised as the largest of its kind in the country.

The recognition was granted by the Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings), which awarded certificates to two of Sương’s works: the calligraphy map Soul of the Nation – Homeland Conical Hat and a giant conical hat installation featuring calligraphy of administrative units in Cần Thơ City.

At the centre of the artwork is a 9.6-by-6-metre map of Việt Nam, depicting all 34 provinces and cities. Each locality is rendered in hand-written calligraphy, crafted and mounted on a composite background, enhanced with LED lighting.

Accompanying the map are lines of calligraphic poetry, telling stories of the nation’s landscapes and cultural heritage.

Alongside the map, Sương also created a giant conical hat structure measuring 6.5 metres in height and four metres in diameter.

The installation is assembled from 103 traditional conical hats, symbolising the 103 wards and communes of Cần Thơ. Each hat bears the name of a local administrative unit written in calligraphy.

The works are currently on display at Ninh Kiều Wharf Park in Cần Thơ, attracting visitors and art enthusiasts.

According to Sương, the idea behind the project stemmed from a desire to honour traditional cultural values and inspire national pride through Vietnamese calligraphy.

Through her creations, she hopes to promote the beauty of Vietnamese culture, spread appreciation for the Vietnamese script and calligraphy art, and inspire younger generations to preserve and cherish the nation’s heritage.

Beyond its record-setting scale, the project echoes Việt Nam’s broader push to revitalise traditional culture through creativity and innovation.

It contributes to efforts positioning cultural heritage as a dynamic driver of tourism and national identity, in line with Resolution 80-NQ/TW on developing cultural industries and harnessing heritage for sustainable development.

This marks the second national record for the artist. In October 2022, she was also recognised for creating the largest conical hat model in Việt Nam, assembled from 540 traditional hats combined with calligraphy. — VNS