Singing contest launched to look for young talented singers

HÀ NỘI — A singing contest, Golden Nightingale – New Generation 2026, was launched on April 26 in Hà Nội and HCM City to search for the best young singers nationwide.

It is designed to become a prestigious musical platform for children and teenagers aged 6 to 16 with a goal of contributing to the discovery and nurturing of future young Vietnamese artists.

According to the organising committee, the contest is more than just a platform for discovering talent; it also holds significant educational value. Music is viewed as a bridge that contributes to character development, nurtures emotions, and inspires creativity and passion in children.

The competition is expected to foster a healthy, creative, and professional artistic environment, offering young singing enthusiasts the chance to showcase their abilities, explore a wide range of musical genres – from traditional to modern ones – and gradually identify and nurture promising young talents, who will be core of national music and singing industry in the future.

Interested children can register for the contest until June. They will take part in four rounds combining online and offline formats at designated locations which will be announced later. The finale will be conducted in December.

A big bonus will be delivered to the high-ranking singers with the champion walking away with VNĐ150 million (US$5.700) in cash and gift. In particular, s/he will also receive opportunities to participate in a series of art programmes, perform on large stages, and have intensive vocal training for 6-12 months.

The two runners-up received prizes worth VNĐ80 million and VNĐ50 million, respectively.

Outstanding performers of age groups will also pocket bonuses.

The event is jointly organised by the Việt Nam Musicians Association, Times of Literature and Arts and the Digital Knowledge Corporation (TTS) under the direction of the Việt Nam Union of Literary and Artistic Associations. — VNS