Ancient town to celebrate Hội An-Japan Cultural Exchange Day

HỘI AN – The ancient town is set to come alive once again as it prepares to host the annual Hội An–Japan Cultural Exchange from May 22 to 24, one of its largest recurring cultural programmes and a long-standing meeting point for people-to-people exchanges between Vietnamese and Japanese communities over the past two decades.

The festival will be jointly organised with the participation of artists and art troupes from both countries showcasing the distinct traditional cultures and lifestyles of Vietnamese and Japanese communities.

The city’s tourism promotion centre said the opening ceremony will be held at An Hội Sculpture Park on the Hoài River bank at 7.30pm on May 22.

Japanese artists will perform Bon Odori dance and drum performances in the Old Quarter of Hôi An, once a bustling international trading port in the 16th and 17th centuries and a vivid symbol of Japanese–Vietnamese cultural exchange.

Japanese expatriates and artists will also present a Japanese cultural experience space at the Japanese Culture Gallery on Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai Street featuring Japanese calligraphy, tea preparation, origami folding and Yukata try-ons.

A key focus of the annual festival will be the reenactment of a 17th-century wedding procession held for Vietnamese Princess Ngọc Hoa and Japanese businessman Araki Sotaro in the Old Quarter on May 22–23.

The outdoor space at the Japanese Bridge will be a favourite rendezvous for Vietnamese and Japanese artists at around 4pm on May 22.

Craft pavilions and cuisine courts, display spaces for cosplay, Hizen porcelain patterns and historical stories of ancient Japanese crafts will be showcased at Hoài River Square and An Hội Park.

The Hội An Centre for World Heritage Conservation said the Hội An–Japan Cultural Exchange has become a strong bridge connecting the two nations and peoples over its 22-year history and the Japanese Bridge has remained a strong iconic symbol of Hội An and closer friendly ties between the ancient town and Japan over the past 400 years.

The local community in Cẩm Châu Commune has preserved and taken care of three tombs of Japanese traders who died in the town in the 17th century.

Tani Yajirobei is believed to have died in 1647 and his records include some of the oldest and clearest information related to his life including a love affair with a local woman.

Hội An ancient town, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site, and Đà Nẵng City have been home to Japanese communities living and doing business there with a series of Japanese-styled restaurants. — VNS