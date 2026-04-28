Young voices bring ca trù back to life

HÀ NỘI — A growing number of young people are helping to revive ca trù, a traditional musical heritage of northern Việt Nam that once stood on the brink of disappearance, by reintroducing it to modern audiences through creative and digital approaches.

Ca trù is a distinctive art form deeply embedded in rituals, belief practices, literature and other cultural traditions, reflecting the spiritual and philosophical values of the Vietnamese people. Known by different names such as ả đào or nhà trò depending on the region, it has a long and complex history and is widely recognised to have flourished during the 15th century, although its exact origins remain unclear.

As a refined and scholarly musical tradition spanning centuries, ca trù once faced the risk of extinction amid the rapid pace of modern life. This concern was formally recognised in 2009, when UNESCO inscribed ca trù on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in need of urgent safeguarding, highlighting both its cultural significance and its vulnerability.

In recent years, shifts in cultural policy and public awareness have created new opportunities for revival. In line with Resolution 80-NQ/TW, which identifies culture as both a spiritual foundation and a driver of economic and soft power, greater emphasis has been placed on revitalising traditional heritage. Central to this effort is the role of people, particularly young individuals, artists and intellectuals, in bringing heritage into contemporary life.

Responding to this push, many young people have launched initiatives to reconnect ca trù with wider audiences. Through digitalisation projects, virtual reality experiences and multimedia content, they are effectively translating the art form into formats that resonate with younger generations.

A notable example is the Tiếng Ca Nhịp Phách (Singing Rhythms) project, launched in April 2025 by students from the Academy of Journalism and Communication. The project aims to bridge the gap between ca trù and young audiences through podcasts, documentaries and in-depth articles. One highlight is the podcast series Decoding the Sound of ca trù, featuring conversations with artisans and practitioners working to preserve the art form.

The initiative also involves respected artists. Distinguished artisan Vân Mai emphasised the importance of youth engagement, noting that the future of ca trù depends on their commitment. Similarly, Distinguished Artist Văn Trúc expressed hope that more young people would take an interest in preserving the tradition.

This intergenerational collaboration between those who safeguard the heritage and those who reinterpret and share it is helping to create a more sustainable path for revival. With continued policy support and youthful innovation, ca trù may move beyond preservation to re-emerge as a vibrant part of contemporary cultural life. — VNS