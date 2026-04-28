Mexican author promotes literature and culture during Việt Nam visit

HÀ NỘI — Writer and journalist Juan Villoro is visiting Việt Nam from April 28 to May 6 to promote Mexican literature and culture through a series of public events aimed at bringing contemporary Mexican writing closer to Vietnamese readers.

“This marks the first visit by a prominent Mexican writer to Việt Nam," said Mexico’s Ambassador to Việt Nam, Alejandro Negrín Muñoz. "It offers an opportunity to showcase the enduring vitality of our country’s literature and culture.”

Villoro is one of Mexico’s most distinguished authors, having published nearly 30 works across a wide range of genres, including novels, short stories, reportage, essays, theatre and journalism.

During his prolific career, he has received 16 of Spain’s most prestigious literary honours, including the Herralde Prize in 2004 and the King of Spain International Journalism Award in 2010.

Children’s and young adult literature is one of his key areas of achievement, earning him major accolades such as the IBBY Award.

His books have been translated into multiple languages, including his novel for young readers The Wild Book.

He will meet readers and discuss his work at the Vietnamese-language launch of The Wild Book on April 29 at Nhã Nam Book Store in Lotte Mall Tây Hồ.

The Wild Book tells the story of a boy who moves in with his reclusive and awkward uncle during his summer break after the separation of his parents. The boy, Juan, finds himself in his uncle’s enormous house, where rooms are filled with labyrinths made up of books. In fact, there are so many books stacked so high throughout the house that it is easy to get lost.

The Wild Book has been translated into multiple languages and adapted into Braille for visually impaired readers. It has sold more than a million copies in Mexico. In Việt Nam, The Wild Book has been published by Nhã Nam Book.

“It is great for me to publish The Wild Book in Việt Nam," said Villoro. "The book stands as a tribute to the joy of reading. Since my youth, I have dreamed of visiting Việt Nam. I am delighted that what has brought me here is a book.

"Now, in a literal sense, The Wild Book brings me to a land I once only dreamed of."

On May 6, Villoro and Vietnamese journalist Trương Anh Ngọc will hold a talk on football and literature at Phenikaa University. Football has long been a central theme in his works such as the 2016 essay collection on soccer published by Restless Books, God Is Round.

The writer will deliver a public lecture titled Cultural Identity and Globalisation at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities on May 5. The lecture will bring together students and scholars to discuss the role of literature at the intersection of cultures in today’s world. — VNS