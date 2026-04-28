Vietnamese entrepreneur crowned Miss Global Business Innovation 2026

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese contestant Trần Thị Thanh Tâm has been crowned Miss Global Business Innovation 2026 at the pageant’s grand finale held in China on April 26.

Representing Hà Nội, she stood out among contestants for her confident presence, communication skills and entrepreneurial spirit.

The title marks a notable achievement for Việt Nam at an international competition that celebrates beauty, intellect and innovation in business. Tâm’s victory also highlights the growing presence of Vietnamese women on global platforms that value leadership, creativity and social impact.

Currently working as an actress, model and Director of Winvu Media Joint Stock Company, Tâm represents a modern image of Vietnamese women: confident, proactive and constantly evolving. Her professional background in both media and business strengthened her profile in a competition that places vision, leadership and innovation at the centre of its judging criteria.

One of her standout moments came when she shared a message that drew strong applause from the audience.

“Don’t wait for the world to recognise you before you begin to shine. Shine first, so the world can see who you are,” she said.

The statement reflected the pageant’s emphasis on women who dare to think boldly, act decisively and pursue their ambitions with confidence in an increasingly globalised world.

Her win carries significance beyond personal achievement. It also contributes to promoting the image of Vietnamese women as dynamic, intelligent and globally minded on the international stage.

Miss Global Business Innovation is an international pageant designed to honour women who combine beauty with business acumen, innovation and leadership.

Tâm’s coronation adds another international title to Việt Nam’s growing profile in global pageantry while reinforcing the country’s image as home to a new generation of ambitious and capable women. — VNS