Vietnamese street dancers impress at Red Bull Dance

HÀ NỘI — With standout performances showcasing the nation's rich culture and rhythm, Vietnamese dancers made a strong impression at Red Bull Dance Your Style, the world-renowned street dance competition in Singapore, where the country’s flair quite literally stepped into the spotlight.

Six Vietnamese dancers brought an energetic and explosive spirit to the Southeast Asia open qualifiers, and final rounds, held at SCAPE Ground Theatre in Singapore on Thursday, though they did not advance to the World Finals in Zurich, Switzerland on October 24.

They took part in head-to-head battles with 10 of the region’s top dancers from Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and East Timor.

Đinh Trần Anh Minh (Nhim Lite), a member of the Việt Nam team, said: "I feel very proud and honoured since Hà Nội has six dancers representing the country to compete in Singapore. This is currently the world's biggest competition and it is also a great opportunity for us to introduce the Vietnamese street culture and particularly Hà Nội, to the world.”

A key highlight of the event was its format, where DJs randomly played tracks across genres including hip-hop, house, funk and afrobeats and dancers had to improvise on the spot. There was no choreography, no preparation, just pure style, skill, passion and most importantly, the audience as judge.

In the vibrant atmosphere, every dance style from breaking, popping and locking to waacking, krump and house was welcomed, according to Anh.

Those unpredictable moments when the music suddenly changes were the times that demonstrated the dancers’ adaptability and creativity, he said.

Each performance match was decided by audience vote and this showed that the selected contestant, in addition to exceptional skill, must also have a strong connection with the audience.

To be selected, the dancer should show off his/her talents and compete against a series of criteria including rhythm, musicality, movement, creativity, expression and the capacity to stir up the audience’s passionate energy.

Surpassing many competitors, dancer Nguyễn Tuấn Bảo (MikeyB) entered the showdown at the Southeast Asia regional finals.

Even though he was not chosen in the final audience decision, MikeyB remained a standout figure, attracting the attention of professionals and street art lovers alike.

“This is my first time participating in the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition in Singapore," MikeyB said. "I find this event brings together many talented people/dancers and I didn't think I could get enter this round today. I made it to the final, but unfortunately, I suffered from cramps, an unexpected health issue.”

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global mixed-style dance competition fuelled by the energy drink that challenges dancers’ creativity and improvisation by blending various music genres. It is a one-on-one street dance contest series where the crowd decides the winner by voting for their favourite dancers rather than a panel of judges.

It features diverse street styles, including hip-hop, locking and popping, set to unpredictable music, with over 80 events featuring workshops, panel talks, performance showcases and other events in celebration of dance and shining a spotlight on the global dance community.

The 2025 season concluded with the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Los Angeles, where Jaïra Joy took the title.

For last year's event, Vietnamese dancer Snoopp Gee won the Red Bull Dance Your Style Việt Nam 2025 final, representing Việt Nam at the global showdown in Los Angeles.

The 2026 World Final will take place on October 24 in Zurich, Switzerland.