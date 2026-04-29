HANIFF to debut first-ever film market, boosting global industry ties

HÀ NỘI — The eighth Hà Nội International Film Festival (HANIFF) will take place this year from November 24 to 28, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced.

For the first time, the festival will feature a film market business event aimed at creating a regular platform for industry exchange and trade, contributing to the development of Việt Nam’s cinema sector.

HANIFF will feature five days of activities including competition and non-competition film screenings, panel discussions and a gala dinner hosted by the Hà Nội People’s Committee.

A range of sideline events will also be held, such as the HANIFF Campus for young creators, a film project market, press screenings, mobile film screenings and exhibitions.

According to Vice Chairwoman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Vũ Thu Hà, the festival presents an important opportunity to promote Hà Nội’s culture and tourism to international audiences.

“HANIFF will boost the development of cultural industries and the cinema sector as well," Hà said at a working session on festival preparations on April 28. She told the audience that, "In connection with the city’s tourism potential and creative spaces, Hà Nội will provide optimal conditions in terms of facilities, infrastructure and venues, as well as security, logistics and overall support to ensure the festival’s success and leave a lasting impression on international guests.”

First held in 2010, HANIFF has been organised biennially, helping to promote Vietnamese cinema globally, nurture emerging talents in Việt Nam and abroad, and foster exchange and learning within the international film community.

Through successive editions, the festival has gradually upheld its standing in the region, becoming a meeting point for filmmakers, artists, experts and international film organisations, according to Deputy Minister Tạ Quang Đông.

“HANIFF is an important external cultural event that helps promote the image of Việt Nam and its people, strengthen cultural exchange and expand international cooperation in cinema,” Đông said at the working session.

“This year’s festival should carry creative cinematic language and rich humanistic values, as well as honour new talents. It aims to attract audiences at home and abroad, inspire creativity and generate momentum for the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s film industry.

“The festival also contributes to expanding Việt Nam’s film market globally, promoting international integration and showcasing a beautiful, hospitable Việt Nam, as well as Hà Nội as a ‘City for Peace’ and a UNESCO Creative City of Design — thus helping to position the nation's cinema brand in line with its vision for integrated and sustainable cultural and artistic development.” — VNS