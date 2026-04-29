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Drone light show in Đồng Nai to celebrate upgrade as city

April 29, 2026 - 13:58
A drone light show will be held in Đồng Nai Province’s Bình Phước Stadium on May 2 to celebrated Đồng Nai's elevation into a centrally governed city.

 

Bình Phước Stadium in Đồng Nai Province. A drone light show will be held here on May 2 to celebrate Đồng Nai becoming a city. — Photo thanhnien.vn

ĐỒNG NAI — A drone light show will be held in Đồng Nai Province’s Bình Phước Stadium on May 2 to celebrated Đồng Nai's elevation into a centrally governed city.

Đồng Nai Province, which went through an official administrative merger with Bình Phước last July, will be upgraded into Đồng Nai City on April 30 following the National Assembly's approval, becoming a new growth pole in the key southern economic corridor.

Lê Văn Bình, deputy general director of Trường Tươi Đồng Nai Football Club JSC, which will organise the drone show, said it would take place at 6pm before the start of his club’s V.League 2 match against Hồ Chí Minh City Youth FC.

The show will feature 400 drones and last around 15 minutes, recreating iconography such as Việt Nam’s flag and map, the symbol of Đồng Nai City, Long Thành International Airport, and other symbols of Đồng Nai’s development.

The club will also give away around 5,000 football jerseys with the words “Thành phố Đồng Nai” (Đồng Nai City) to mark the event.

After Đồng Nai becomes a centrally governed city on par with Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng, it will have greater autonomy in planning, investment and financial management. — VNS

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