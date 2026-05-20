Thai artist creates visual dialogue with Bùi Xuân Phái

HÀ NỘI — Two portraits of late painter Bùi Xuân Phái are in the spotlight at an exhibition by Thai artist Vichit Nongnual in Hà Nội, marking a return to the Vietnamese capital for his second solo show following his debut in 2019.

The exhibition, entitled Layers of Memory, features 32 large-scale portraits depicting world-renowned painters who have profoundly influenced the artist. It is being showcased at the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition’s Exhibition House at 29 Hàng Bài Street.

For nearly two weeks, Nongnual immersed himself in images and archival materials of Bùi Xuân Phái in order to create a portrait of the celebrated Vietnamese painter.

Bùi Xuân Phái (1920–1988) is particularly known for his depictions of Hà Nội, capturing the city’s landscapes, architecture and daily life with a unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles. His work often reflects the spirit and essence of Hà Nội, using vibrant colours and expressive brushwork.

The two paintings of Bùi Xuân Phái featured in the exhibition were created using Nongnual’s signature layered technique, combining acrylic and oil on canvas with brushwork, print marks and a method resembling silkscreen printing adapted through his own Thai artistic approach.

While the first portrait reflects the artist’s initial encounter with the celebrated Vietnamese painter and is more direct and outward in expression, the second evolves into a work layered with fragments of memory and hidden depth after Nongnual’s reading, research and deeper exploration of Bùi Xuân Phái’s life and artistic legacy.

He created the second work through nine layers of painting. If the first piece captures an initial impression, the second becomes an extended dialogue between the two artists.

“In two weeks, I did almost nothing else but deeply engage with imagery and reference materials about Bùi Xuân Phái,” Nongnual said.

During that period, he felt as though he had entered into a quiet dialogue with the Vietnamese master painter, listening, searching and gradually gaining a deeper understanding of Bùi Xuân Phái through the act of painting itself.

A highlight of the exhibition is that the works engage in a dialogue with renowned painters and figures from the history of world art.

However, rather than copying or faithfully recreating the originals, Nongnual chooses to reinterpret these figures through his own distinct visual language, according to Trần Đại Thắng, the exhibition organiser.

“In these works, historical figures emerge as though absorbed, transformed and reborn through memory itself,” said Thắng.

“Viewers encounter not only portraits of great masters of painting but also traces of time, emotion and the layers of reflection that the contemporary artist has infused into each work.”

Nongnual is popular among collectors, gallery owners and art enthusiasts around the world. After studying at Silpakorn University, he set up his own studio in Bangkok, Eco-Clay. While developing his practice in sculpture, he also developed a love for Western cultures and art.

On this occasion, the bilingual Vietnamese-English art book Layers of Memory, published by Đông A Books and Dân Trí Publishing House, was also released. — VNS