Thái Nguyên plans to turn Ba Bể Lake into an international-level ecotourism destination

THÁI NGUYÊN — Lake Ba Bể, the largest natural lake in Việt Nam, will be developed into an international-class ecotourism and resort centre for the Northern midlands and mountainous region.

During a recent working trip to several communes, officials from Thái Nguyên Province led by Communist Party Secretary Trịnh Xuân Trường surveyed Ba Bể Lake and surrounding areas to assess their tourism development potential following the recent provincial merger.

In Ba Bể, they visited Hua Mạ Cave, Pác Ngòi and Cốc Tộc villages, Năng River and Đầu Đẳng Waterfall, all destinations within the key tourism zone planning.

These areas boast rich ecosystems while still preserving traditional village spaces.

However, the infrastructure connecting tourist destinations remains limited, with many narrow roads, fragmented tourism services and a lack of integrated products.

Trường requested that sustainable tourism development plans and investment should be linked to the preservation of the landscape, ecosystem and heritage values.

The goal is to transform Ba Bể into an ecological, resort and community-based cultural tourism destination reflecting the unique identity of the Northern midlands and mountainous region while preserving the environment and local cultural values.

This necessitated a well-planned strategy, a long-term vision and capable investors to create a breakthrough for the tourism industry, said Trường who affirmed the importance of developing tourism in conjunction with the interests of local residents.

The lake, with more than 200 million years of history, is now a key tourism destination of Thái Nguyên.

Covering an area of approximately 650ha, Ba Bể stretches more than 8km and lies at an altitude of 150m above sea level. It is surrounded by a pristine forest ecosystem on limestone mountains and the Năng River.

UNESCO has listed Ba Bể among the 20 most beautiful freshwater lakes in the world that need protection due to their exceptional geological and scenic values.

In addition to its natural advantages, the lake and surrounding area are home to Tày, Nùng, Dao and Mông ethnic communities with rich folk cultural traditions. This is considered an important foundation for the province to develop experiential tourism, environmental education, and in-depth ecotourism.

Community tourism

Regarding the area of Khuân Bang Village in Chợ Mới Commune, Trường said it was also a suitable place for developing community-based tourism.

Villagers still live in traditional stilt houses surrounded by spaces rich in Tày cultural identity. They have also received support in landscape planning and tourism-related expertise since 2023.

However, the infrastructure is still lacking, from transportation connections and parking facilities to accommodation services.

Trường said that community-based tourism development must place local residents at the centre, preserving the essence of local culture and avoiding concrete construction or commercialisation that would destroy its identity.

Authorities have proposed developing distinctive tourism products linked to Tày culture, cuisine and local lifestyle experiences..

Related units and agencies should research and develop a model of community-based tourism destination that meets Asian standards for future replication.

Đồng Phúc Commune's Nà Bay and Nà Hồng villages were also highlighted as they contain many ancient Shan Tuyết tea hills covered in clouds and preserve the traditional craft of brewing Vietnamese rice wine.

Trường said the beautiful landscape, traditional craft and cool climate year-round were unique advantages that not every locality possessed, and they needed to be developed into distinctive tourism products. He added that combining ancient Shan Tuyết tea products with local culture and ecotourism would be a good direction.

Trường added that to transform the Ba Bể area into a world-class destination, Thái Nguyên needed a systematic zoning plan backed by a long-term vision.

He said the province should adopt suitable development strategies and proactively attract capable, committed investors to build comprehensive infrastructure in harmony with the natural landscape. — VNS