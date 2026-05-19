UNIQLO expands its school building project

HCM CITY — The Japan-based apparel company UNIQLO has announced that it will donate a portion of the revenue from its 'UT Mickey Mouse in Việt Nam' collection to the Hope Foundation to build two new schools.

The schools benefitting are the Vành Khuyên Kindergarten and the Trà Vân Ethnic Boarding Primary and Secondary School, in Trà Vân Commune, the central city of Đà Nẵng.

UNIQLO will collaborate with the Hope Foundation to build sturdy classrooms, safe sanitary facilities, a kitchen area and rest areas for teachers.

The new facilities will not only provide a spacious, comfortable learning environment but also offer additional motivation for both teachers and students to attend school with confidence.

Since 2023, UNIQLO has partnered with the Hope Foundation in a project to build and improve school facilities for children in remote and disadvantaged areas. To date, the project has completed seven schools in five provinces and cities, Lào Cai, Sơn La, Cao Bằng, Quảng Trị, and Đà Nẵng.

UNIQLO has officially announced the launch of its Thank You Festival Week (Kanshasai) at all 31 retail stores and online from May 22 to 28, 2026.

On the occasion of the 2026 Thank You Festival, UNIQLO launched its exclusive UTme! t-shirt collection, featuring designs and patterns marking the first-ever collaboration between UNIQLO and illustrator and writer Lương Linh.

Centred around four familiar symbols of everyday life – Phở, coffee, bánh mì (Vietnamese baguette), and conical hats – the collection offers a relatable perspective on Vietnamese culture.

The new designs in the UTme! 'Little People in Vietnamese Culture' collection, including T-shirts for Men, Women, and Children, and Tote Bags, will officially be available at four stores: UNIQLO Đồng Khởi, UNIQLO Saigon Centre (HCM City), UNIQLO Vincom Phạm Ngọc Thạch, and UNIQLO Hoàn Kiếm (Hà Nội), starting May 18. — VNS