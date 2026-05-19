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HCM City tightens Ebola screening after WHO emergency declaration

May 19, 2026 - 14:55
HCM City authorities have tightened health screening measures for incoming travellers following the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global health emergency over Ebola outbreaks in Africa.
The WHO has declared the Ebola outbreak in Africa a global health emergency, prompting HCM City to tighten health screening for incoming travellers. — Photo courtesy of the World Health Organization

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities have tightened health screening measures for incoming travellers following the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global health emergency over Ebola outbreaks in Africa.

The municipal Department of Health on Tuesday said health officials had increased monitoring at airports, seaports and border gates, including checks on passengers’ travel histories and visible symptoms linked to Ebola.

The measures were taken in the wake of WHO’s decision on May 17 to classify the Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda as a “public health emergency of international concern” because of the risk of cross-border spread.

Health authorities in the southern city said hospitals and preventive medicine units had been instructed to strengthen disease surveillance and prepare isolation and transport procedures for suspected cases.

The Ministry of Health has advised people returning from affected regions to monitor their health for 21 days but urged the public not to panic.

The WHO has not recommended international travel or trade restrictions related to the outbreak.

Ebola is a severe viral disease spread through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people or contaminated materials. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, vomiting and bleeding, and the disease can be fatal.

The current outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there are no licensed vaccines or specific treatments, according to the WHO.

Việt Nam has not reported any Ebola cases linked to the latest outbreak. — VNS 

 

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