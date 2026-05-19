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Leaving dog and cat meat trade behind

May 19, 2026 - 12:04
Families who once depended on the dog and cat meat trade are learning digital skills, online business and new careers through a vocational training programme supported by the Soi Dog Foundation and Hà Nội authorities, helping them build more sustainable livelihoods for the future.

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HCM City launches 45-day crime crackdown campaign

HCM City authorities have launched a 45-day high-intensity campaign targeting drug-related crimes, organised criminal networks and cyber offences as part of efforts to strengthen public security and move toward a “drug-free city” by 2030.

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