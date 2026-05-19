Leaving dog and cat meat trade behind

Families who once depended on the dog and cat meat trade are learning digital skills, online business and new careers through a vocational training programme supported by the Soi Dog Foundation and Hà Nội authorities, helping them build more sustainable livelihoods for the future.
The Quảng Ngãi Provincial People’s Court opened the first-instance trial of defendant Nguyễn Thị Quyên, 41, residing in Cẩm Thành Ward, over a child abuse case that resulted in particularly serious consequences.
The National Master Plan for the period 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050 and the Road Network Master Plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, also confirm that Hà Nội's Ring Road 5 is scheduled for investment before 2030.
Throughout his life, President Hồ Chí Minh never regarded his birthday as a personal occasion worthy of celebration. To him, flowers, cakes and formal congratulations meant little beside the struggles of ordinary people and the future of the country.
The HCM City People’s Committee has approved the outline for the city’s master plan for the 2025-50 period, featuring an ambitious 100-year vision that aims to transform the southern metropolis into one of the Asia-Pacific region's primary economic and liveable hubs.
HCM City authorities have launched a 45-day high-intensity campaign targeting drug-related crimes, organised criminal networks and cyber offences as part of efforts to strengthen public security and move toward a “drug-free city” by 2030.
Emphasising that people must remain at the centre of all development policies, the General Secretary and President called on Đồng Nai to build a modern, civilised, compassionate and liveable city where economic growth goes hand in hand with social progress, welfare, environmental protection and cultural preservation.
Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân said the ministry is restructuring the allocation and use of financial resources through reforms to national science and technology programmes and planning for national and local innovation centre networks.