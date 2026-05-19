'Pa pỉnh tộp' dish hooks mountain visitors

Tú Phương

LÀO CAI — In northwestern Việt Nam, where towering mountain ranges, mist-covered villages and crystal-clear streams draw the eye, it is often the local cuisine that makes the real catch for visitors, alongside the scenery as much as the landscapes themselves.

Among the region’s many tempting dishes, pa pỉnh tộp, grilled fish prepared by the Thái ethnic people, has become an iconic speciality that many travellers long to taste when visiting the area.

More than just a delicious dish, it reflects the cultural identity, culinary craftsmanship and deep connection with nature of the local people.

This dish originates from the daily life and living habits of the Tháis who live near rivers and streams, with fish being an abundant food source.

To preserve fish in a simple way while retaining its natural flavour, grilling over charcoal became a popular cooking method. Over time, thanks to the creative use of distinctive mountain spices, pa pỉnh tộp gradually evolved into a refined speciality and an indispensable part of local culinary culture, often served at family meals, festivals and gatherings held to welcome honoured guests.

The fish, usually carp, grass carp and mud carp weighing 500g to 1kg, is cleaned and then cut open along the backbone to make the flesh tender and easier to stuff and fold while grilling.

It is stuffed with a mixture of ground spices, including ginger, garlic, lemongrass, herbs and other forest seeds such as mắc khén and hạt dổi and sprouts of the sa nhân (fructus amomi) plant. The fish is then coated evenly with galangal powder and roasted rice flour.

These spices give the fish a fragrant aroma when grilled over charcoal.

After marinating for 30 to 40 minutes, the fish is folded in half and secured with bamboo skewers. This technique not only makes the fish more compact and easier to grill but also helps keep the spices from falling out while ensuring even cooking and retaining moisture, so the fish does not dry out. People say that fish grilled with bamboo skewers has a richer flavour.

Culinary symbol

Trần Thị Hiền, a restaurant owner in Sa Pa, says the secret to this dish, which sets it apart from other grilled fish styles, lies in the seasoning and, most importantly, in retaining the fish’s juices.

“Chefs must ensure the juices do not dry out or escape during grilling, allowing them instead to soak back into the fish flesh. When properly cooked, the outside turns golden brown while the inside remains juicy and tender, blending perfectly with the fish to create a truly memorable culinary experience,” she says.

She also notes that Robert Danhi, an American research chef and food writer specialising in Southeast Asian cuisine, once praised the simple yet distinctive dish on the television programme Discover Việt Nam several years ago.

“Pa pỉnh tộp is usually enjoyed hot, freshly taken off the charcoal grill. Typically, this dish does not go with white rice but fragrant sticky rice or bamboo-cooked rice,” Hiền says.

“Importantly, it is incomplete without chẩm chéo, a super special, flavourful and delicious dipping sauce of the Thái people made from salt, dried chilli peppers, garlic, ginger, mắc khén and various forest leaves.”

“A cup of corn wine will further enhance the flavour of the dish. Try it and you will understand why everyone — women and men, adults and children — craves our dish,” Thái resident Hà Văn Hải from Sơn La says.

“Pa pỉnh tộp has never failed to capture the hearts of food lovers from the very first bite.

“It is not simply a dish in family meals but a symbol of our cuisine. No Thái celebration is complete without pa pỉnh tộp. It is always placed in a central position of the table, reflecting the hosts’ respect and affection. It not only offers culinary delights but also tells the story of our life, culture and love of nature.

“We also want to promote this unique dish to everyone. Wherever there are Thái people, there is pa pỉnh tộp. You can enjoy it in many localities in northwestern Việt Nam such as Lai Châu, Sơn La, Hòa Bình, Yên Bái and Điện Biên,” he says. — VNS