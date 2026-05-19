Đà Nẵng exhibition showcases advanced German scientific research

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng Museum, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut and the Max Planck Society, on May 18 officially opened the science exhibition Universe. Human. Intelligence. (UMI), introducing advanced German scientific research to the Vietnamese public.

The event marks International Museum Day and Vietnam Science and Technology Day, both fall on May 18.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the museum Huỳnh Đình Quốc Thiện said the exhibition not only offers modern scientific knowledge but also invites visitors on a journey of reflection about humanity’s place in the universe, the evolutionary history of humankind, the role of the brain in cognition and creativity, and the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

As Việt Nam is promoting science – technology development, innovation and digital transformation, the display is useful for inspiring the love for science, encouraging exploratory thinking, and connecting international knowledge with the local community, he added.

The event is organised around five main themes: the universe, human history, the brain, the anthropocene, and AI. It also presents the latest scientific achievements from Germany through images, graphics, models, films, podcasts and high-tech interactive activities, aimed at both the general public and those with a deeper interest in science.

Mai Lan Thái, head of the Goethe-Institut in HCM City, noted that the UMI reflects the important role of science within German culture while also showcasing Germany’s broad international scientific cooperation network for students and young researchers worldwide.

A highlight of the opening ceremony was a series of interactive experiences guided by science communication specialists. Visitors were able to explore the five key themes through hands-on activities, interactive explanations and original German-language content.

The science exhibition was first launched in Germany in 2021 and has since travelled to numerous cities across Europe and Asia. Following its presentation in Hà Nội in March and April this year, Đà Nẵng marks the exhibition’s second stop in Việt Nam before it continues to HCM City.

The exhibition remains open in the central coastal city until June 18. — VNA/VNS