New art centre aims to promote musical theatre

HÀ NỘI — A musical theatre company and arts centre has been launched to meet the growing demand for high-end shows and to support the national strategy for developing culture.

CNA Creative Arts (CNA) aim to position the company among the pioneering units in creating and staging contemporary musical productions inspired by modern life, while also promoting dance through movement languages rooted in the diverse traditions of Việt Nam’s ethnic communities.

As the development of cultural industries becomes a national strategic priority, CNA has been set up after several years of preparation, with the goal of producing professional musical theatre works imbued with Vietnamese identity and contributing to the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution 80 on cultural development in new era.

CNA founder Cao Ngọc Ánh said: "Musical theatre is a form of theatrical performance that combines songs, spoken dialogue, acting, dance and technology.

"These factors give it the potential to become an iconic cultural product serving not only domestic audiences but also attracting international visitors."

Ánh also stresses that foreign visitors travelling to Việt Nam often explore and experience the country’s traditional performing arts, and among them, a growing number are also interested in musical theatre.

Ánh hopes that CNA's musicals infused with Vietnamese identity will help fill a gap in the current performing arts market while creating a combined strength of tourism, culture and entertainment.

With the support of sponsors and policy mechanisms from Hà Nội authorities, CNA will become a launchpad for cultural products to connect more deeply with tourism.

This is one way artists can help preserve, protect and celebrate national culture while also contributing to the development of the cultural industries in today’s technological era.

CNA also aims to expand international exchanges and partnerships, with plans to take Vietnamese musicals abroad in order to introduce the country’s cultural identity to global audiences.

Following its launch, the company has already begun rehearsals for the musical Hà Nội Khúc Chuyển Mùa (Hà Nội – Symphony of Seasonal Transition), which is expected to premiere later this year.

At the same time, musical productions and excerpts for children, which have attracted strong interest from young audiences, will continue touring schools and localities alongside exchange programmes and activities introducing musical theatre to the public. — VNS