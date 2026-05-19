Việt Nam captivates visitors at Algeria tourism fair

ALGIERS — Việt Nam's tourist destinations and cultural products have drawn strong interest from international visitors at the International Tourism and Travel Fair (SITEV 2026), held from May 18-21 at the SAFEX Exhibition Centre in Algiers, Algeria, gathering around 450 businesses and organisations from 41 countries.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria, in coordination with leading travel firms Saigontourist and Vietravel, set up a booth introducing Việt Nam tourism products and tour packages, attracting considerable attention from visitors.

In addition to promotional publications, the Việt Nam's booth displays large photographs of renowned destinations such as Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Tràng An Landscape Complex, Phong Nha-Kẻ Bang National Park, Hội An Ancient Town, Bản Giốc Waterfall and the terraced rice fields of Mù Cang Chải. Embassy staff also provide guidance on visa procedures and tourism information for international visitors. Guests visiting the booth are offered Vietnamese coffee and tea.

This year’s fair, themed “Algeria, authentic tourism and sustainable development,” reflects the North African country’s efforts to develop tourism into a new economic pillar alongside the energy sector.

According to Algeria’s Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts, SITEV 2026 features travel agencies, hotel groups, airlines, financial institutions and investment promotion agencies, alongside around 50 startups specialising in digital services and smart tourism solutions.

Considered Algeria’s largest tourism event this year, the fair also hosts business networking forums, specialised seminars and investment connection programmes between Algerian and international partners. A highlight of the event is the exhibition area dedicated to Algerian handicrafts and traditional products, particularly items from the Sahara Desert, aimed at promoting cultural heritage and domestic tourism.

Algerian authorities expressed hope that the fair would help boost the 2026 summer tourism season, attract more international visitors and strengthen Algeria’s image as an emerging destination in North Africa and the Mediterranean region. — VNA/VNS