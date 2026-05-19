Exhibition marks 80 years of President Hồ Chí Minh’s call for national resistance

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition recreating the historical context from the early years after the August Revolution of 1945 – when the young Democratic Republic of Việt Nam faced enemies on all sides and severe hardship – will take place from May 19 to 23 in Nghệ An Province.

The event, held at the Nghệ An – Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh Museum, commemorates the 80th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s Call for National Resistance (19/12/1946 – 19/12/2026) and is a key activity of the 2026 Làng Sen Festival held in his birthplace in Nghệ An.

In the tense period following the revolution, described as "a thousand-kilogram weight hanging by a single thread", President Hồ’s Call for National Resistance became a sacred summons, uniting the nation in defence of independence and freedom.

The exhibition is organised into several thematic sections. The first, The August Revolution of 1945 – A Historic Turning Point Opening a New Era for the Vietnamese Nation, presents images of the revolution’s victory, the founding of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam and the beginning of a new era of national independence.

A Nation Hanging by a Thread reflects the challenges faced by the fledgling revolutionary government as it confronted internal and external threats, leading to President Hồ’s call that ignited nationwide resolve.

The People Respond to President Hồ Chí Minh’s Call for National Resistance recreates the fervent atmosphere of the early days of resistance against French colonial forces, particularly in Hà Nội, where soldiers and civilians defended the country with the determination that "we would rather sacrifice everything than lose our nation".

The final section, Carrying Forward the Spirit of Resistance in the New Era, highlights images of today’s national renewal, affirming the enduring legacy of the spirit of "determined to die so that the nation may live" in the ongoing work of building and safeguarding the homeland.

Complementing the main exhibition, several provinces present their own displays.

The Nghệ An Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism showcases publications on President Hồ’s life and thoughts, books on the National Resistance, local specialty products and local tourism potential.

Điện Biên Province’s display, Điện Biên – Epic of Victory and Aspiration for Development, highlights the province’s revolutionary tradition, images of President Hồ with ethnic communities and recent socio‑economic achievements.

Hà Tĩnh presents Hà Tĩnh Remembers Presidet Hồ, featuring images of local soldiers and civilians in heroic struggle, alongside the province’s recent cultural and economic progress.

The Gia Lai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism introduces images of the provincial Communist Party Committee and ethnic communities responding to the Call for National Resistance, while promoting natural landscapes, traditional culture and the programme for National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026 under the theme "Great Forest Meets Blue Sea".

Meanwhile, Huế’s display, Huế – The Epic of 50 Days and Nights of Courage, recreates the indomitable spirit of the city’s soldiers and citizens and presents its contemporary socio‑economic development.

The exhibition seeks to deepen public understanding of the historical, ideological and humanistic values of President Hồ Chí Minh’s Call for National Resistance.

It affirms that patriotism, the will for national independence and the strength of great national unity remain vital sources of resilience for Việt Nam in building and protecting the homeland. — VNS