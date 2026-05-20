Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Appeal trial opens in food safety bribery case

May 20, 2026 - 14:45
The court is hearing appeals from former directors of the authority Nguyễn Thành Phong and Trần Việt Nga, along with 32 other defendants
Defendants at the appeal trial on May 20. — VNA/VNS Photo

 HÀ NỘI — The Supreme People’s Court in Hà Nội on Wednesday opened an appellate trial in a major bribery case involving the Việt Nam Food Safety Authority (FSA) under the Ministry of Health and several related units.

The court is hearing appeals from former directors of the authority Nguyễn Thành Phong and Trần Việt Nga, along with 32 other defendants. The trial is scheduled to last until Friday.

The case was previously heard in a first-instance trial by the Hà Nội People’s Court in January this year.

According to the first-instance verdict, between 2018 and 2025, several leaders, officials and specialists of the FSA abused legal regulations to solicit and receive bribes in exchange for facilitating the appraisal and issuance of product registration certificates, advertising content approvals and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificates.

Investigators found that from August 2018, after being assigned by Phong to sign advertising approval documents, Nga instructed subordinates to establish an illegal fee collection mechanism. Specialists from the authority’s Supervision and Communications Division were required to transfer at least VNĐ2 million (US$75.8 USD) per dossier to Nga.

The specialists then demanded payments from businesses and individuals submitting advertising registration dossiers, typically ranging from VNĐ4–9 million per application.

Authorities determined that Phong personally benefited by nearly VNĐ44 billion (nearly $1.7 million) from the scheme.

In addition, several organisations and individuals providing consultancy services for product registration and advertising approvals colluded with officials and leaders of the authority, paying bribes in exchange for support in completing dossiers and avoiding repeated requests for revisions.

The first-instance court concluded that Phong and Nga played leading roles in organising and directing the bribery scheme, while also distributing illegal payments according to rank and position.

The total amount of bribes received by the defendants in the case exceeded VNĐ94 billion, with Phong alone pocketing VNĐ43.9 billion.

At the first-instance trial, 34 defendants were convicted of receiving bribes. Phong was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Nga to 15 years, and former deputy director Nguyễn Hùng Long to 12 years.

Lê Hoàng, Nga’s husband and former deputy director of the Ministry of Health’s Việt Nam Administration of Disease Prevention, received a five-year prison sentence.

Meanwhile, 21 defendants were convicted of giving bribes and handed sentences ranging from 15 months suspended to five years and six months in prison.

Following the first-instance verdict, Phong, Nga and Long appealed for reduced sentences. Thirty-one other defendants also filed appeals seeking lighter punishments or suspended sentences. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Hà Nội drives electric vehicle shift

Beyond financial support, a draft resolution by the municipal People’s Committee aims to lay the foundation for a green transport transition through the development of charging infrastructure, fee incentives, and a roadmap to gradually limit petrol-powered vehicles in Hà Nội.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom