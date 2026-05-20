Vietnamese embassy launches citizen protection over Gaza-bound vessel case

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese authorities are working to protect a citizen linked to a Gaza-bound aid flotilla after Israeli forces intercepted the vessels in international waters earlier this week, according to a statement from the Embassy of Việt Nam in Israel released on Wednesday.

Tiêu Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc, a Vietnamese national, was aboard a vessel organised by the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Organisers of the flotilla claimed the aid vessels were surrounded by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) about 250 nautical miles from Gaza. Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the flotilla as a provocation in a post on social media platform X.

The Vietnamese mission in Tel Aviv said that immediately after receiving information about the case, the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated with Vietnamese representative offices in Israel, Egypt, and Türkiye, along with relevant domestic authorities, to verify the incident.

The department has also remained in close contact with Ngọc’s family to gather additional information and support citizen protection efforts.

The embassy said it had contacted Israel’s foreign ministry to seek clarification on the case while calling for humane treatment and full compliance with international regulations and conventions related to citizen protection and human rights.

It added that officials were continuing to coordinate closely with local authorities and monitor developments to provide necessary support measures for the Vietnamese citizen involved.

Amid the volatile security situation in the Middle East, the Vietnamese embassy in Israel advised Vietnamese nationals to comply strictly with regulations in countries across the region, regularly follow security advisories issued by local authorities and Vietnamese representative missions, and avoid conflict zones or areas at risk of insecurity.

The embassy said it would continue to provide updates and implement citizen protection measures in accordance with Vietnamese law and international practice. — VNS