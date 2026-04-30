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Singing for sharing

April 30, 2026 - 11:44
At Vĩnh Khánh Food Street in Hồ Chí Minh City, a group of volunteers is turning music into a way of giving back. Through weekly street performances, Singing for Sharing raises funds to support hospital fees for underprivileged children.

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