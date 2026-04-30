At Vĩnh Khánh Food Street in Hồ Chí Minh City, a group of volunteers is turning music into a way of giving back. Through weekly street performances, Singing for Sharing raises funds to support hospital fees for underprivileged children.
In recent years, Vietnamese dishes have gained wider global recognition through travellers and international rankings. A social media group named “Vietnam Bánh Mì Appreciation Society,” with nearly 200,000 foreign members, is dedicated to reviewing bánh mì from street stalls to established shops, reflecting growing international enthusiasm for the dish.
The annual Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival has been officially selected as one of nine must-experience summer festivals in the world by Travel + Leisure Asia, a top travel media brand in the world, joining in the list alongside iconic events such as Glastonbury Festival (UK), Primavera Sound (Spain), and Gion Matsuri (Japan).
Conceived as an integrated cultural space, the Hương Sắc Vùng Cao (Highland Hues) exhibition will bring together archival and artistic images alongside artefacts to depict the cultural and social life of ethnic communities, underscore the Party and State’s focus on upland areas, and reflect local development progress.
Tours of Sơn Đoòng Cave, the world’s largest, have been fully booked through the end of 2027. However, visitors need not worry, as the Sơn Đoòng Cave Exploration Tour uses VR180 5D technology to allow them to experience every corner of this natural wonder.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has just approved a project to establish the Việt Nam National Traditional Orchestra, with the aim of preserving and promoting the values of traditional Vietnamese music amid increasingly deep international integration.
Culture has long been described as the spiritual foundation of society, an internal strength, and a driver of development; yet for that idea to truly take root in everyday life, it must be translated into concrete, visible, and tangible policies.
From a rustic children’s toy to a cultural symbol, the colourful dough figurines of Xuân La Village are drawing young people and tourists alike into a hands-on journey of tradition, tranquillity, and renewal.