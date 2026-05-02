Petrol station fire kills two as car carrying batteries explodes in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG – Two people died after a car exploded and caught fire at a petrol station in Đà Nẵng on the afternoon of May 1, with investigators pointing to a cargo of charged batteries as a likely factor.

Đà Nẵng City Police said the fire broke out at about 3.25pm at Petrolimex Petrol Station No. 90, in Tú Mỹ hamlet, Thăng Điền Commune. A car bearing registration plate 92A-265.xx, driven by Võ Nguyễn Duy An, born 2002, of Thăng Điền Commune, had pulled up to pump No. 1 to refuel. Two passengers – T. and K., born in 2009 and 2010 respectively – were also in the vehicle.

As a station attendant brought out the fuel nozzle, the car's rear boot exploded and flames quickly engulfed the vehicle. Station staff, local residents and on-site personnel used fire extinguishers to fight the blaze, bringing it under control after about 15 minutes. When authorities reached the car, both passengers were found dead inside.

Investigators determined the vehicle was carrying about 20 to 25 battery cells of the 24V type and nine fully charged accumulators from children's electric toy vehicles at the time of the fire. The blaze completely gutted the car and severely damaged one fuel pump at the station.

The Criminal Police Investigation Agency of Đà Nẵng City Police is continuing to co-ordinate with specialist units to examine the vehicle, determine the cause of the explosion and fire, and pursue further investigation in accordance with the law. — VNS