Key events mark the Country’s Reunification Day in Huế City

CENTRAL REGION — A technical completion for traffic on the Thuận An sea-crossing bridge was inaugurated in celebration of the country’s Reunification Day, offering smooth connections across key economic zones and coastal tourism destinations in the heritage city of Huế.

The city said the 2.36km-bridge – the longest in the central coastal region, a 5.3km linked-road network and the other infrastructure items, were built for VNĐ2.4 trillion (US$96 million) for the first phase from 2022.

It will be boosting easy traffic connection with the national coastal transport network, the neighbouring provinces of Quảng Bình and Đà Nẵng, as well as the East-West Economic Corridor linking Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Việt Nam.

Local authorities said the 20-metre-wide and four-lane bridge will help create a 1,500-hectare beach urban zone for investment and the development of the Thuận An Township and the Chân Mây-Lăng Cô Economic Zone, promising an economic growth centred on tourism, seaports and industrial parks.

The city has been speeding up the construction of key infrastructure projects, including sections of the National North–South Expressway at Cam Lộ-La Sơn-Túy Loan, the Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Park and the strategic Chân Mây-Lăng Cô Economic Zone.

On the national holiday vacation, Huế also hosted more than 400,000 tourists visiting the UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites, earning nearly VNĐ1 trillion (US$40 million).

It said entrance tickets at destinations helped bring a revenue of VNĐ3.7 billion ($148,000) in just only one day on April 30th, of which more than 1,000 tickets were sold online.

Meanwhile, the Quảng Ngãi-Hoài Nhơn Highway was officially opened for public traffic on April 30th, serving the increasing travel demand and boosting connection on the North-South Expressway Project in the coastal central region.

The 88km highway project, which was built with a total investment of over VNĐ21 trillion ($770 million) from 2023, allows a maximum speed of 90km per hour for cars in linking with the already operated Đà Nẵng-Quảng Ngãi Expressway, the Project Management Unit 2 (PMU2) reported.

In Đà Nẵng City, more than 1,000 artists and dancers joined an outdoor art performance in celebration of the Country’s Reunification and the 80th anniversary of the internal security force under the ministry of Public Security.

An open stage at the east bank of the Rồng (Dragon) Bridge and on space of the Bridge in connection with lighting system on water will be offering an amazing performance on May 2nd, the event’s organisers said.

A series of exhibitions were also opened at the city’s APEC Park from April 29th in showing the contribution of the internal security force – one of a key force of the public security ministry. — VNS