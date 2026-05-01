Nearly 80,000 flock to HCM City’s Vũng Tàu on first day of national holidays

HCM CITY — Vũng Tàu in HCM City, which holds the title of Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2025 by the World Travel Awards, welcomed nearly 80,000 arrivals on April 30, the start of the four-day national holiday break.

To accommodate the surge, local authorities have implemented synchronised measures to manage public beaches and tourist attractions.

Security and order have been strictly maintained, ensuring a smooth experience for holidaymakers without any serious incidents.

In addition to welcoming guests, functional forces have stepped up inspections of food safety and price listings at business establishments.

A representative of the local leadership stated that the city is determined to build a civilised tourism environment and protect the rights of tourists to the maximum.

Interdisciplinary inspection teams are on constant duty to promptly handle violations regarding price gouging or "tourist poaching" (insistent soliciting), preserving the city's reputation in the eyes of residents and international visitors.

By Tuesday afternoon, as the heat subsided and the tide receded, massive crowds flocked to Bãi Sau (Back Beach) for swimming and seaside activities.

Meanwhile, Bãi Trước (Front Beach) attracted a large number of people participating in water sports and outdoor exercise.

Based on operational insights from the first day, Vũng Tàu authorities have outlined a comprehensive strategy to maintain order throughout the remainder of the holiday week:

Proactive Traffic Control: Local police are implementing remote traffic-flow adjustments on major gateways, including Thùy Vân, Hạ Long, and Quang Trung streets. This includes early diversions to prevent localised congestion and ensure a smooth flow of vehicles toward the coastal hubs.

Maximum Force Mobilisation: The city has committed to maintaining 100 per cent of its personnel on duty at "hotspot" locations. This includes interdisciplinary teams, rescue units, and medical staff stationed along the coastline to provide immediate assistance and ensure public safety during peak hours.

Stricter Environmental Protection: Beyond regular cleaning, the city is strengthening urban environmental management by deploying additional mobile trash collection units.

Authorities are strictly enforcing regulations against littering and public dining on the sand to keep the shoreline pristine and preserve the urban landscape.

The coordination between local forces and social organisations has proven highly effective in providing information and support to the public, ensuring a safe and complete holiday for everyone. — VNS