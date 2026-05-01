HCM City dazzles with fireworks marking 51st anniversary of national reunification

HCM CITY — The sky over HCM City lit up in spectacular displays of fireworks launched simultaneously from eight locations across the city on the night of April 30, celebrating the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026).

This year, the city organised fireworks at three high-altitude and five low-altitude sites, distributed across the expanded city after the merger with Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương provinces, to serve residents and visitors during the holiday.

The high-altitude displays took place at the Saigon River tunnel entrance (An Khánh Ward), the new city centre (Bình Dương Ward), and Bà Rịa Park Square (Bà Rịa Ward).

The five low-altitude sites included the Củ Chi Tunnels historical site (An Nhơn Tây Commune), Đầm Sen Cultural Park (Bình Thới Ward), the Saigon Marina IFC tower area (Sài Gòn Ward), the Kim Long villa area near Rạch Đĩa Bridge (Nhà Bè Commune), and the Cần Giờ coastal tourism urban area – Vinhomes Green Paradise (Cần Giờ Commune).

The fireworks lasted 15 minutes at most locations, except for the Cần Giờ site, where the display ran for five minutes. The show delighted tens of thousands of residents and visitors who gathered to enjoy the festive atmosphere.

During the April 30–May 1 holiday, both locals and tourists in HCM City have a wide range of cultural and artistic programmes to choose. Alongside the fireworks night, numerous free performances and cultural events are held, including the debut shows at the Phú Thọ circus and multi-purpose theatre (on April 30 and May 1), featuring circus acts and puppetry performances for the first time.

Meanwhile, Trần Hữu Trang "Cải Lương" (Reformed Opera) Theatre has revived the well-known play "Khách Sạn Hào Hoa" (Caravelle Hotel), while a water music performance is staged at Lý Thái Tổ Park. Additional performances are also taking place at Suối Tiên Cultural Park, the central park in the new urban area (Bình Dương Ward), Bà Rịa Park Square, and Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens. — VNS