Heroines of the battle field

One year ago, we marked the 50th anniversary of the end of the resistance war with America by highlighting the valuable contributions made by women. Let's take a look back at the significant role they played.
Police have arrested 12 people accused of operating a network of hundreds of “ghost” companies that issued fraudulent value-added tax (VAT) invoices worth more than VNĐ3.1 trillion (US$117 million), authorities said on Thursday.
For these veterans, after years of hardship and sacrifice, the country was finally reunified. It was not merely a military victory but the culmination of courage, resilience and the immense sacrifices of generations of Vietnamese.