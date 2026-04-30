HCM City keeps 11 temporary parks on prime vacant sites

HCM CITY — HCM City will continue operating 11 temporary parks on undeveloped prime land plots to expand green space and serve local communities while awaiting project implementation.

The municipal People’s Committee Office has conveyed instructions from the chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee on maintaining the temporary parks across the city.

Under the directive, the city agreed in principle to continue operating temporary parks on land lots where approved projects have yet to begin.

Authorities said the arrangement would not change the official land-use purpose, affect approved project timelines or create additional land-related legal procedures.

The temporary parks must also continue to meet requirements on urban landscape quality, environmental hygiene, and public security.

For the land plot at No. 33 Nguyễn Du Street and Nos. 34-36 & 42 Chu Mạnh Trinh Street, the temporary park may only remain during the period before the site is handed over to the future land lessee. The park will cease operations once the handover process begins as scheduled.

The city also approved allowing units managing the land plots to continue maintaining the parks through socialised funding, lawful internal resources or sponsorship from businesses and organisations.

Where necessary, the managing units may report to competent authorities for consideration of financial support.

For the temporary park at No. 8 Võ Văn Tần, the city assigned Xuân Hòa Ward People’s Committee to continue mobilising social resources for maintenance and operations.

If sponsorship cannot be secured, the ward will prepare a cost estimate and submit it to the Department of Finance, which will advise the city on possible funding support.

The city assigned land management units to remain responsible for maintaining landscapes and environmental conditions at sites where projects have not yet started.

They are also required to coordinate with local authorities to ensure urban order, environmental sanitation and security. Implementation plans must be reported to the Department of Construction.

The construction department has been tasked with monitoring and inspecting the maintenance of the temporary parks, while promptly reporting developments to the municipal administration.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture and Environment will guide agencies and localities in handling any land-related legal issues arising during implementation.

The Department of Finance will coordinate with relevant agencies to advise on suitable funding sources if Xuân Hòa Ward requests support for the operation and maintenance of the temporary park at No.8 Võ Văn Tần, as well as other matters under its remit.

Earlier, HCM City renovated 11 vacant sites into temporary parks ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in 2026, helping add green areas, improve urban landscapes and create new public gathering spaces.

The locations include 8 Võ Văn Tần; 135 Nguyễn Huệ - 39 Lê Lợi; the block bordered by Lê Thánh Tôn, Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Lê Lợi and Nguyễn Trung Trực streets; 152 Trần Phú; 33 Nguyễn Du and 34-36, 42 Chu Mạnh Trinh; 2-4-6 Nguyễn Huệ; 2-4-6 Hai Bà Trưng; 8-12 Lê Duẩn; 87 Cống Quỳnh; 74 Hồ Hảo Hớn - 289 Trần Hưng Đạo; and 7 Lê Thị Hồng Gấm. — VNS