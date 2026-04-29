Việt Nam Red Cross launches 2026 Humanitarian Month

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) on Wednesday has launched 2026 Humanitarian Month, with the theme 80 Years – A journey of compassion for community at a ceremony in Hà Nội.

The Humanitarian Month aims to connect agencies, organisations, businesses and communities in humanitarian activities, supporting vulnerable groups and people in difficult circumstances while strengthening sustainable social welfare.

This year, goals have been set to raise VNĐ500 billion (nearly US$19 million) for humanitarian activities and supporting sustainable livelihoods for 17,000 households, collect at least 80,000 units of blood and ensure that 100 per cent of communes and wards have effective humanitarian measures in place.

“Humanitarianism should not only be a value, but also a driving force for development; not just a movement, but a sustainable foundation for modern Vietnamese society," Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, said at the ceremony.

“I hope that all levels, sectors, localities and the entire political system will work together towards the goal of building Việt Nam into a humane nation – where the spirit of sharing becomes a universal value in society, and humanitarian responsibility is fulfilled both domestically and internationally."

VNRC president Đỗ Thị Thu Thảo also spoke at the event, calling on all levels, sectors, the business community, international organisations and the entire population to continue working with the Red Cross to spread the spirit of compassion across the country.

“Over the past five years, Humanitarian Month has mobilised more than VNĐ3 trillion ($113 million), assisting over 6.6 million people. But the greatest significance lies not only in the numbers, but in the strengthened social trust and the awakened spirit of compassion that has spread widely among all segments of the population,” Thảo said.

“We are committed to ensuring that all contributed resources will be managed and used transparently, for the right purpose, for the right beneficiaries, and with the highest efficiency. Every act of sharing is not only about immediate support, but also an investment in the stability and sustainable development of society."

The VNRC also proposed an initiative for collaborative research and piloting the use of humanitarian indicators to help build socialist wards and communes and develop residential communities.

It would aim to make humanitarian values ​​a quantifiable criterion and a core measure of the happiness of residents of local communities.

Plans for a model, called 'Community of Compassion – Connecting with Love', will also be piloted in disadvantaged areas of the provinces of Tuyên Quang, Nghệ An, and An Giang.

The model aims to provide comprehensive livelihood support for 213 poor households and award scholarships and school supplies to all poor students in the implementation areas, as well as build several community humanitarian projects.

At the ceremony, the VNRC received donations totalling nearly VNĐ350 billion. The Red Cross Societies of provinces and cities nationwide have registered donations amounting to VNĐ310 billion, bringing the total amount of donations for Humanitarian Month this year to VNĐ620 billion. — VNS