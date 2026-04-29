Nội Bài Int'l Airport set to handle record 113,000 passengers ahead of April 30 holiday

|Crowds pack Nội Bài International Airport as passengers check in on the morning of April 29. — VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội is expected to handle more than 113,000 passengers on Wednesday (April 29), up 15 per cent from normal days, with 662 flights.
The day, the peak ahead of the April 30–May 1 holiday, is forecast to be the busiest.
International traffic is projected at 319 flights and more than 48,825 passengers, while domestic traffic is expected to remain stable at 343 flights and over 63,190 passengers.
|International travellers seek information on domestic connections to popular tourist destinations in Việt Nam during the April 30–May 1 holiday.
As the airport is operating under Level 1 aviation security measures, passengers are advised to arrive two to three hours early to avoid delays. — VNS
|Aviation security staff check passengers before entry to the departure area.
|Aviation security staff check passengers before entry to the departure area.
|Aviation security staff check passengers before entry to the departure area.
|A total of 662 flights depart from Nội Bài International Airport on April 29, 2026, the peak day of the April 30–May 1 holiday.
|Passengers queue at the domestic terminal ahead of holiday travel.
|Passengers are advised to arrive two to three hours early as the airport operates under Level 1 aviation security measures.
|Passengers arrive at Terminal 1 for departure procedures.
|Crowds gather at Nội Bài International Airport on the morning of April 29.
|Travellers check in at VietJet Air’s self-service counters at Terminal 1.
|Passengers queue at the domestic terminal ahead of holiday travel.
|Travellers check in at VietJet Air’s self-service counters at Terminal 1.
|Passengers are advised to arrive two to three hours early as the airport operates under Level 1 aviation security measures.