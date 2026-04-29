Nội Bài Int'l Airport set to handle record 113,000 passengers ahead of April 30 holiday

HÀ NỘI — Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội is expected to handle more than 113,000 passengers on Wednesday (April 29), up 15 per cent from normal days, with 662 flights.

The day, the peak ahead of the April 30–May 1 holiday, is forecast to be the busiest.

International traffic is projected at 319 flights and more than 48,825 passengers, while domestic traffic is expected to remain stable at 343 flights and over 63,190 passengers.

As the airport is operating under Level 1 aviation security measures, passengers are advised to arrive two to three hours early to avoid delays. — VNS