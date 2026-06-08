Việt Nam, Thailand to create new momentum for defence ties

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang met with Lieut. Gen. Adul Boonthumjaroen, Thai Minister of Defence in Hà Nội on Monday, as the latter accompanied Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul on an official visit and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum.

Expressing pleasure at the deepening and comprehensive development of Việt Nam–Thailand relations over the past 50 years of their diplomatic ties, Giang said the May 2025 upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, along with Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm’s official visit to Thailand in May, stands as a vivid testament to the strong relationship and provides fresh momentum for bilateral defence ties.

He noted that defence ties have delivered substantive results, including frequent high-level and all-level delegation exchanges, well-maintained dialogue and consultation mechanisms, cooperation among military services, branches, and maritime law enforcement forces, as well as training and mutual support at multilateral forums and international events hosted by each side.

Adul, for his part, highly valued the effective defence ties with Việt Nam. He wished that both sides would continue working closely together and effectively deliver on cooperation areas to further bolster the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The host proposed the two sides push forward with key cooperation areas, including delegation exchanges at all levels, particularly those at high level; continued dialogue and consultation mechanisms; training, military and maritime law enforcement exchanges, cybersecurity, and defence industry.

With Vietnam and Thailand sharing extensive adjacent maritime areas, he said coordination in maintaining maritime order and timely support for fishermen is vital, and called for more information sharing, joint patrols, professional exchanges, and cooperation on non-traditional security challenges between the two countries’ maritime law enforcement forces.

On this occasion, Giang invited Adul, along with leaders of Thai Ministry of Defence and the Royal Thai Armed Forces, to the third Việt Nam International Defence Expo in Hà Nội in December 2026, and said Thai defence companies are welcome to attend. — VNA/VNS