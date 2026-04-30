HCM City lights up the sky to mark 51 years of national reunification

HCM CITY — The sky above HCM City was ablaze with colour on Thursday night as fireworks were simultaneously launched from eight locations across the southern metropolis, in celebration of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026).

For this year's commemoration, the city organised displays at three high-altitude fireworks sites and five low-altitude sites, spread evenly across the expanded municipality (including the formerly Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces) to allow residents and visitors to enjoy the artistic displays and relax during the public holiday.

The three high-altitude sites were located at the entrance to the Sài Gòn River Tunnel (An Khánh Ward), the new city centre (Bình Dương Ward), and Bà Rịa Park Square (Bà Rịa Ward).

Five low-altitude fireworks were launched at the Củ Chi Tunnels Historical Relic Site, Đầm Sen Cultural Park, the Saigon Marina IFC Tower area, Kim Long Villa complex near Rạch Đỉa Bridge, and the Cần Giờ coastal reclamation tourism urban area – Vinhomes Green Paradise.

The fireworks shows each lasted 15 minutes – with the exception of the Cần Giờ coastal urban site, where the display ran for five minutes – drawing tens of thousands of spectators to venues across the city.

The April 30–May 1 holiday weekend offered residents and visitors a wide range of cultural entertainment beyond the fireworks. Highlights included two inaugural performances at the Phú Thọ Multi-purpose Circus and Performance Arena (April 30 and May 1), marking the venue's first-ever public opening with a programme of circus arts and water puppetry.

The Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre staged a revival of the beloved classic Khách Sạn Hào Hoa (Hào Hoa Hotel), while a water music show was performed at Lý Thái Tổ Park No. 1. Additional programmes were held at Suối Tiên Cultural Park, the New City Centre Park (Bình Dương Ward), Bà Rịa Park Square (Bà Rịa Ward), and Sài Gòn Zoo and Botanical Gardens, among other venues. — VNS