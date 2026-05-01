Dozens fall ill after eating bread in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ — Dozens of people have been hospitalised with suspected food poisoning in Hướng Hóa District, Quảng Trị Province, after eating bread purchased from a bakery in Tân Sơn Hamlet, Tân Lập Commune.

Nguyễn Việt Đức, Director of the Hướng Hóa Regional General Hospital, said 46 patients had been admitted between about 6.30am on April 29 and the morning of May 1, with symptoms such as high fever, repeated loose stools, vomiting, intermittent abdominal cramps, fatigue and dehydration. Most were aged between 11 and 15; the youngest was 50 months old and the oldest was 46.

The majority of patients are pupils at the Hướng Lộc Ethnic Boarding Primary and Lower Secondary School, from the hamlets of Ra Ty, Pa Xía and Của. A number of residents from Tân Sơn and Tân Tài hamlets, also in Tân Lập Commune, are among those affected.

The hospital said patients have received intravenous fluids, oral rehydration, antibiotics and intensive treatment. All cases are currently stable, with no severe cases reported, though most patients continue to experience fever, abdominal cramps, loose stools and fatigue.

Hồ Thúy Vinh, chairwoman of the Tân Lập Commune People's Committee, said local authorities convened an emergency meeting after receiving the information. Commune leaders visited patients in hospital, and directives were issued instructing relevant agencies to investigate and report to higher authorities.

A health inspection team collected samples at suspected sites, identified and zoned off the affected area, and monitored public sentiment in the locality. Authorities also co-ordinated with police and health agencies to maintain public order, and worked with the schools concerned to assess the situation and review suspected cases among at-risk pupils. — VNS