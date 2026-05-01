Hà Nội lifts round-the-clock ban on pickup trucks in urban areas

HÀ NỘI — Pickup trucks are now permitted to operate 24 hours a day in Hà Nội's urban areas after the city's People's Committee issued Decision 52, which takes effect from April 30.

The decision amends Decision 1, issued on January 4, 2026, which regulates road vehicles within the city. Most popular pickup truck models are classified as standard trucks with a gross vehicle weight of more than two tonnes, meaning they had previously been restricted to operating between 9pm and 6am.

Under the new rules, passenger transport vehicles operating under contract with up to 29 seats are also permitted to operate around the clock. Contract vehicles with more than 29 seats and sleeper coaches may only operate outside peak hours – 6am to 9am and 4pm to 7.30pm – unless written approval is obtained from the city's Police Department.

Trucks with a gross vehicle weight of under two tonnes are similarly restricted to off-peak hours, with written police approval required for peak-hour operation.

Specialist and special-purpose vehicles – including tankers carrying petrol, oil or gas, car transporters, sludge trucks, road sweepers, vacuum trucks, concrete pumps and cranes – are allowed to operate between 9pm and 6am. — VNS