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Foreign national held after drunken disturbance on Hà Nội's Xuân Diệu Street

May 01, 2026 - 13:22
A Finnish man was detained by police after throwing objects and fighting with residents in one of Hà Nội's most popular lakeside districts on the eve of the May Day holiday.

 

In this screen capture, the foreigner allegedly beat up a man on the street. —Photo dantri.vn

HÀ NỘI — Police in Tây Hồ Ward detained a Finnish national after he threw objects and scuffled with residents on Xuân Diệu Street at about 7.30pm on April 30.

Officers responding to a public complaint brought the man to the station, but he did not identify himself until 8.45am the following morning. He gave his name as P.J.F., born in 1973, and said he had entered Việt Nam on March 13.

A Tây Hồ Ward People's Committee representative confirmed that authorities are verifying his identity and gathering evidence to clarify the incident.

Video clips related to the disturbance had been circulated on social media before the official account was issued. — VNS

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