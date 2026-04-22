Sun Group partners with Hilton to introduce world-class onsen experience in Việt Nam

By bringing the Hilton brand, which has welcomed over three billion guests and built a global loyalty base of more than 235 million Hilton Honors members, to Quảng Ninh, Sun Group is creating a strong platform for the destination to access a growing segment of high-end international travellers, characterised by higher spending, longer stays and year-round travel demand. This strategic move aims to transform potential into a true competitive advantage for Quảng Ninh and Việt Nam as a whole.

Where local mineral heritage meets global hospitality standards

The identity of Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort is rooted in its rare natural saline hot mineral source, ranked among the top high-quality saline mineral resources worldwide.

With its high bromine content, the mineral water offers a wide range of health benefits, including improved circulation, musculoskeletal recovery, skin rejuvenation and enhanced mental well-being. This unique mineral foundation has played a key role in shaping Quảng Ninh’s wellness tourism landscape.

The resort features 178 private villas designed for exclusive stays, 38 traditional washitsu rooms, and a comprehensive public onsen complex. Each accommodation is equipped with a private onsen and hot-cold bathing systems, allowing guests to fully experience mineral therapy in a private setting.

In addition, Hilton introduces its signature premium amenities, including a clubhouse complex featuring Eforea Spa, a mountain-view indoor swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness centre, yoga facilities, and a curated selection of dining venues such as Genji - Hilton’s premium Japanese culinary concept - offering a diverse and immersive culinary experience.

Under Hilton’s management, these local assets are elevated through global service standards, from operational excellence and service quality to the personalisation of guest experiences. This ensures that the resort not only preserves its unique identity but also delivers a consistent, international-standard experience aligned with the expectations of global travellers.

Nguyễn Việt Dũng, Director of the Quảng Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, emphasised: “The development of high-quality, distinctive and sustainable resort products is one of the province’s key priorities. In this context, the presence and operation of Hilton carry particular significance, contributing to enhancing the overall value of the destination.”

Nguyễn Vũ Quỳnh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group and CEO of Sun Hospitality & Entertainment, shared: “With a people-centred hospitality philosophy, global operational standards and an extensive international customer network, we believe Hilton will bring a new international-quality dimension to Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort, helping Quảng Ninh further integrate into the global map of premium wellness destinations.”

Connecting experiences across an integrated ecosystem

Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort not only adds a premium accommodation offering but also expands how visitors experience Quảng Ninh through seamless connectivity within Sun Group’s integrated infrastructure, tourism, and entertainment ecosystem.

Quảng Ninh stands out as one of Việt Nam’s most comprehensively developed destinations in terms of transport infrastructure, with synchronised air, sea and land connectivity, including Vân Đồn International Airport, Hạ Long International Cruise Port, and the Vân Đồn–Móng Cái Expressway.

This connectivity is complemented by a wide range of tourism and entertainment offerings, including Sun World Hạ Long - the largest entertainment complex in northern Việt Nam - and the vibrant night-time economy at Sun Elite City in Bãi Cháy. The destination comes alive after dark with live shows, artistic fireworks over the bay, the VUI-Fest night market, and diverse music and culinary experiences.

This integrated ecosystem is expected not only to enhance the value of each stay but also to help position Quảng Ninh as a dynamic, year-round destination with sustained appeal across seasons.