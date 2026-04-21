Phú Mỹ Hưng Harmonie continues to generate excitement in the HCM City real-estate market

HCM CITY — The latest project of Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation, Phú Mỹ Hưng Harmonie, is experiencing strong demand in its second phase of sales, with nearly 1,000 bookings and an impressive absorption rate of 89 per cent.

The success of the second sales phase not only highlights the project's strong appeal but also marks an early triumph in Phú Mỹ Hưng's strategic market expansion plan.

In a market marked by increasing diversification, projects that offer a blend of reputable developers, well-suited products, prime locations, and accessible sales policies continue to be the focal point for both residential and investment interests.

Demand rooted in genuine needs and international clients

The sales event attracted close to 900 attendees, with many returning customers from the initial phase eager to secure property in the project. This signals a demand driven not by short-term gains but by clients with a clear focus on long-term residence and investment.

Furthermore, the project has caught the attention of international clients from countries such as France, Canada, Japan, and South Korea. This indicates that Harmonie is gradually establishing itself as an attractive destination for the foreign expert community - a discerning customer segment seeking stability and high living standards.

Trần Quốc Huê from HCM City said: "In the previous phase, I had selected a one-bedroom unit but received a high sequence number, resulting in those units selling out."

Meanwhile, Lâm Thanh Vân, a customer who had already purchased a property during phase 1, continued to invest by acquiring two more apartments in this phase after securing them through priority draws. She expressed, "I aspire to own more properties from Phú Mỹ Hưng because their over 32 years of urban development is the strongest testament to their reliability."

Financial solutions tailored for buyers

One of the key contributors to the project's successful sales rate is its financial policy that eases the burden for buyers. Customers are only required to pay around 20 per cent of the apartment's value upon signing the purchase contract, with the remaining amount set for incremental payments spread over nearly 29 months (until Q4 2028).

Buyers utilising loans receive support in the form of a 0 per cent interest rate and the deferral of principal repayment until they take possession of the property. This policy is especially beneficial for young customers with steady incomes but limited savings, enabling them to have greater control over their personal financial plans or diversify their investment portfolios.

Enhancing usability value at handover

Distinguishing itself from basic handover standards prevalent in the market, Phú Mỹ Hưng Harmonie residences are delivered with complete kitchen cabinets, appliances, and air conditioners upon handover.

This comprehensive handover standard serves as a significant advantage by simplifying the decoration process, requiring minimal additional furnishings for immediate habitation. Streamlining the settling-in process and optimising financial efficiency upon occupancy are major advantages for investors.

Thanh Vân stated, "I intend to purchase for rental purposes. Due to my hectic work schedule, this fairly comprehensive handover standard helps me save time on decorating - I just need to add some individual furnishings and it can be ready for use immediately. It's incredibly convenient."

"New co-ordinates" at forefront to welcome foreign experts

Nestled at the Mỹ Phước - Tân Vạn interchange and Võ Văn Kiệt Boulevard, the project benefits from regional connectivity infrastructure that provides swift access to HCM City and vital industrial hubs like VSIP 1, VSIP 2, and more.

Nguyễn Đình Mạnh, a resident of Midtown in Phú Mỹ Hưng City Centre, HCM City, remarked, "I chose to invest due to the considerable potential I see in terms of location and legal aspects. In particular, the Bình Dương region offers a relatively high rental yield, prompting my decision to commit to a long-term investment here."

Phú Mỹ Hưng Harmonie's strategic placement within the North HCM City Science and Technology Urban Area, adjacent to a 100-hectare tech zone, not only benefits from an integrated ecosystem but also presents superior value appreciation potential upon handover in late 2028, aligned with the comprehensive launch of regional infrastructure.

Thoughtful planning and multilayered living spaces

Architectural expert Frank Jensen, who recently secured a unit in the project, remarked, "The layout is compelling. The ground floor hosts numerous amenities, followed by level 4, and then level 14. This setup provides tailored facilities for every individual or family, be it an older couple or a single person. With all amenities readily available, you won’t feel the need to venture out once you return home; everything you need is within reach."

The Phú Mỹ Hưng Harmonie project comprises five towers - A1, A2, A3, A4, A5 named Ivies, Camellia, Lavender, Olive, and Peony, with heights ranging from 32 to 34 floors.

Architecturally, the five towers are strategically positioned along the land's edge to form a "Green Valley" in the heart of the development. This design serves as a "green lung," shielding residents from external disturbances while fostering a daily rejuvenation with fresh energy. — VNS