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Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches its first international route to Taipei

March 30, 2026 - 10:27
Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) – the airline of Sun Group – has officially launched its first international route connecting Phú Quốc and Taipei (Taiwan, China), marking the initial step in its strategy to connect Phú Quốc with the world and gradually position the island as one of Việt Nam’s emerging international gateways.

Inaugural international flight marks a milestone expansion

Flight 9G 510 departed from Phú Quốc International Airport at 11:30 a.m. (Việt Nam time) and landed at Taoyuan International Airport at 4:10 p.m. (local time). The return flight carried over 200 passengers from Taiwan (China) to Phú Quốc, marking the airline’s first expansion into the international market.


Operating at a frequency of five flights per week, this route is the first international service under SPA’s 'Rise to Asia' network development strategy. It is expected to strengthen air connectivity while promoting trade and tourism between the two destinations.

According to 2025 data, Taiwan recorded approximately 1.2 million visitors to Việt Nam, ranking among the country’s top inbound markets. However, arrivals to Phú Quốc have yet to match its potential due to limited direct connectivity.

The launch of this nonstop service is expected to significantly reduce travel time, increase flight frequency, and enhance the quality of inbound tourism to the island. The airline also plans to expand its network to Kaohsiung in the near future, further strengthening its presence in this market.

Expanding network to connect Phú Quốc with Asia

The newly-launched route marks the beginning of Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ international expansion plan for 2026, with a target of launching nine routes connecting Phú Quốc with major Asian hubs, including Seoul, Busan, Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, and Mumbai.


Amid ongoing volatility in the aviation market, the airline adopts a selective growth strategy, focusing on markets with strong demand and high growth potential, aligned with Phú Quốc’s goal of becoming a leading leisure destination. This approach ensures operational efficiency while providing a stable foundation for partners and travel operators to develop long-term plans.

Alongside network expansion, SPA is positioned as a full-service carrier, offering a comprehensive onboard experience that includes meals, checked baggage, and a dedicated Business Class cabin designed for privacy and comfort. Starting from April 1, 2026, the airline will also introduce the Sun Executive Lounge at Phú Quốc International Airport, enhancing the passenger experience from the very beginning of the journey.


The travel experience is further strengthened through seamless integration with Sun Group’s ecosystem in Phú Quốc, where passengers can enjoy up to 30 per cent off accommodation, dining, and entertainment services, creating a fully connected journey from air travel to destination.

From an infrastructure perspective, Sun Group’s participation in the management and operation of Phú Quốc International Airport, in collaboration with Changi Airports International (CAI) to implement five-star standards, is gradually enhancing the airport’s capacity to serve international passengers and shaping Việt Nam’s first 'airport destination' model.

The launch of its first international flight and the arrival of more than 200 passengers from Taiwan mark a significant milestone for SPA, contributing to tourism growth and elevating Phú Quốc’s position on the regional aviation map.

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