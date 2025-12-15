Politics & Law
Việt Nam sends sympathy to Australia following Sydney shooting

December 15, 2025 - 22:04
Flowers are laid in memory of victims of the shooting on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on December 15, 2025. XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday sent a message of sympathy to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese over a shooting that occurred on December 14 at Bondi beach in Sydney, New South Wales, resulting in multiple civilian casualties. 

On the same day,  Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also cabled a similar message to Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong. — VNA/VNS

