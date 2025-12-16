Politics & Law
Home Economy

HanoiTex & HanoiFabric 2025 to open with 250 booths

December 16, 2025 - 13:07
The event will open direct entry to Vietnam’s rapidly expanding textile and garment market, providing a platform to connect with thousands of prospective buyers, promote global brands and forge strategic partnerships across Asia.

 

HanoiTex & HanoiFabric 2025 poster. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Hanoi Textile & Garment Industry and Fabric Garment Accessories Expos 2025 (HanoiTex & HanoiFabric 2025) run in the capital city from December 16-18, cementing its status as northern Việt Nam’s premier textile and garment trade event.

Organisers said the combined HanoiTex & HanoiFabric branding covers the annual fourth-quarter showcase. The 2025 edition will host over 250 booths from nine countries and territories, including India, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong (China), Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, China, Taiwan (China) and Việt Nam.

As the sector’s flagship event, HanoiTex & HanoiFabric 2025 remains the key convergence point for manufacturers, distributors, machinery and raw material suppliers, domestic and foreign experts.

The expo splits into two core segments: HanoiTex focuses on textile and garment machinery and industrial equipment, while HanoiFabric highlights fabrics and accessories for apparel, textiles and embroidery. It will feature new technologies, smart manufacturing solutions and premium material sources tailored to rising market standards.

Brands from Japan, Switzerland, Germany and China are set to unveil advanced equipment, including water- and chemical-efficient dyeing machines, high-speed digital printers optimised for small-lot production to cut inventory, finishing lines that reduce energy use by 25-35 per cent, and waste-heat recovery systems.

Organisers project more than 10,000 trade visitors, including factory owners, export-import firms, designers, analysts and equipment agentrs. Attendees will gain hands-on access to cutting-edge machinery and materials from leading industrial nations, track trends in green production, digitalisation and automation, broaden supplier networks, diversify sourcing and identify solutions for upcoming expansion phases.

For exhibitors, the event will open direct entry to Việt Nam's rapidly expanding textile and garment market, providing a platform to connect with thousands of prospective buyers, promote global brands and forge strategic partnerships across Asia.

The event is under the auspices of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) with nearly 1,000 members, the State-owned Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), and the HCM City Textile and Garment - Fashion Association. — VNS

