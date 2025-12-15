Large-cap stocks help cushion market's downtrend

HÀ NỘI — The market opened the new week with caution as investor sentiment continued to be influenced by significant volatility from the previous weekend.

Following a session characterised by heavy selling, the VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) experienced notable fluctuations, stabilising around its reference point before closing slightly lower at the end of the day, reflecting weakened liquidity.

The benchmark index fell 0.88 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 1,646.01 points.

The market appeared to have shaken off the panic induced by the previous week’s trading on December 12, even recovering almost 20 points during the morning session. However, given the cautious inflow of capital, selling pressure remained present during recovery phases.

The HoSE reported 126 gaining stocks and 188 declining stocks, with total trading volume reaching 684.9 million shares.

Liquidity fell more than 24 per cent from the previous session to over VNĐ18.7 trillion (US$712.2 million).

The VN30-Index ended the session with a modest rise of less than three points, with 15 stocks gaining and nine declining.

Vincom Retail (VRE) emerged as the top performer, rising 5.3 per cent. Other notable gainers included VPBank (VPB), up 3.6 per cent, and Vinamilk (VNM), increasing 3 per cent.

Conversely, LPBank (LPB) was the standout loser among blue chips, down 3.2 per cent.

Major stocks of the Vin family, Vingroup (VIC) and Vinhomes (VHM), posted losses of 0.8 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively, while Vinpearl (VPL) continued to struggle, falling 7 per cent to close at VNĐ78,800 per share.

A highlight of the session was Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR), which saw a strong recovery driven by active domestic and foreign demand, with its stock surging nearly 7 per cent to reach the ceiling price of VNĐ14,400 per share.

Meanwhile, trading on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) also showed fluctuations, remaining within an overall downtrend. The HNX-Index closed at 249.37 points, down 0.72 points or 0.29 per cent.

Foreign trading activity returned to net buying, recording an inflow of VNĐ696.05 billion on HoSE. — BIZHUB/VNS