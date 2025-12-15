Phenikaa invests in smart health care with new medical centre in Hà Nội

The combination of GC’s international expertise in cancer screening, AI-based early diagnosis and comprehensive digital transformation with Phenikaa’s innovation capabilities has formed a long-term strategic partnership of significant value. — Photos courtesy of the group

HÀ NỘI — In a move designed to put prevention before cure, Phenikaa Group, in strategic partnership with South Korea’s GC Group, has launched the GC Phenikaa Healthcare Centre in Hà Nội, introducing a health care model focused on proactive, technology-driven and internationally standardised medical services.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Phenikaa’s long-term strategy to develop a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, the firm said in a statement.

It added that the new centre aims to shift healthcare from a treatment-based approach to preventive and personalised care, integrating advanced medical technologies with holistic health management.

Việt Nam has seen a steady rise in non-communicable diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and metabolic disorders. Statistics from major hospitals indicate that between 50 per cent and 80 per cent of cancer patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, resulting in high mortality rates and substantially higher treatment costs.

This shift in disease patterns underscores the urgent need to strengthen proactive health care and early screening through the application of high technology, in line with Resolution No 72-NQ/TW on protecting and improving public health.

Against this backdrop, Phenikaa has identified high-tech preventive health care as a core pillar in its strategy to develop a comprehensive health care ecosystem. Its collaboration with GC Group, one of the leading medical and pharmaceutical corporations in South Korea, reflects an ambition to build a modern and efficiently operated healthcare model that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) into health screening.

The combination of GC’s international expertise in cancer screening, AI-based early diagnosis and comprehensive digital transformation with Phenikaa’s innovation capabilities has formed a long-term strategic partnership of significant value.

“This international collaboration not only strengthens GC’s brand presence and market access in Việt Nam but also enables Phenikaa to adopt advanced Korean and global medical standards,” the group said.

In line with the Party and State’s policy on developing community-oriented healthcare, Phenikaa has established a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem comprising four core pillars: medical services; technology and technology transfer; pharmaceutical production and distribution; and education and training. — VNS