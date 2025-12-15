Đà Nẵng review preparation for Int' financial centre's opening

ĐÀ NẴNG — Standing Vice Chairman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Hồ Kỳ Minh chaired a meeting today to review preparations for the opening of the Việt Nam International Financial Centre in Đà Nẵng on December 21, at Software Park No 2.

Minh assigned the city's Department of Finance to take the lead, in co-ordination with relevant departments and agencies, to complete remaining preparations for the event. He stressed the need to recheck the venue, adjust the programme content and update the guest list in line with feedback raised during the meeting.

He also tasked the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism with co-ordinating guidance and licensing for event communications, while the Department of Foreign Affairs was assigned to handle interpretation services for city leaders during the ceremony and related activities.

On the same day, he chaired a separate meeting to review trial operations of the Việt Nam International Financial Centre in Đà Nẵng.

According to plans, the centre will be developed around three core pillars: green finance, trade finance and financial technology, including digital assets.

Đà Nẵng aims to position itself as a sandbox for new financial models, ranging from digital assets, digital currencies and digital payments to blockchain, and artificial intelligence, based solutions. This will go hand in hand with the expansion of fund management activities to support fintech startups.

At the same time, the city will encourage green finance products and initiatives aligned with Việt Nam’s net-zero emissions commitment and international sustainable development goals, while tapping its strengths in renewable energy and sustainable tourism.

Đà Nẵng also plans to prioritise the development of cross-border trade finance linked to its seaports, logistics network and international tourism, alongside offshore financial services for foreign-invested enterprises and global investors. — VNS