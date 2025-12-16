Politics & Law
Home Economy

Made in Vietnam Fair set to open in Hà Nội

December 16, 2025 - 13:53
Local residents and visitors tour and shop at a fair. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

Local residents and visitors tour and shop at a fair. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

HÀ NỘI — The Made in Vietnam Fair, slated for December 18–22, is expected to bring together around 150 booths representing major groups, local manufacturing enterprises and Vietnamese brands from provinces and cities across the country.

The fair will showcase a wide range of products, including industrial and consumer goods, processed foods, agricultural produce and handicrafts, with the participation of distribution systems, e-commerce platforms, digital platforms and digital financial solution providers operating in Việt Nam.

The event seeks to further promote Vietnamese brands, assist domestic enterprises in linking supply with demand, and stimulate the consumption of Vietnamese products through e-commerce and online platforms. It also forms part of efforts to advance the “Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods” campaign, which has been widely promoted in recent years.

As part of the programme, the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade will organise the Supply–Demand Connectivity Conference and related activities on December 19, aiming to strengthen cooperation with e-commerce platforms, digital platforms, logistics providers and financial institutions to support product promotion and consumption via modern distribution channels.

Expected participants include the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade and its counterparts from other provinces and cities; business and industry associations in Hà Nội and northern localities; e-commerce platforms, digital platforms, logistics providers and digital financial institutions; along with Vietnamese manufacturing enterprises based in Hà Nội and other localities, cooperatives and youth-led start-ups. — VNS

