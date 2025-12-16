Inauguration and ground-breaking ceremony to be held for key projects

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has directed ministries and sectors to urgently finalise plans for a ground-breaking, inauguration and technical opening ceremony for hundreds of projects to start off the 14th National Party Congress.

Hà made the request while chairing a meeting at the Government headquarters on Monday morning.

Việt Nam Television (VTV) will lead the development and finalisation of the programme for the massive ceremony in Hà Nội, which will be held for 237 eligible projects.

The Military Industry – Telecommunications Corporation (Viettel), Việt Nam Post and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) and relevant units will coordinate closely with VTV to ensure technical infrastructure and seamless transmission throughout the ceremony.

As for commendations at the ceremony, the Deputy PM proposed that ministries, sectors and localities nominate outstanding collectives and individuals based on the proposed list of works for selection, ensuring objectivity and fairness.

Commendations must go to the right people, for the right achievements, meeting the right criteria, linked to specific projects, works and actual results, he said.

Socio-economic achievements

At the meeting, Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh reported that as of December 14, the Ministry of Construction (MoC) had compiled a list of 237 projects across 34 provinces and cities eligible for ground-breaking, inauguration and technical opening.

Of the total projects and works, the MoC proposed that 79 projects join the programme to symbolise the 79th anniversary of National Resistance Day on December 19.

Two options that have been proposed for the inauguration ceremony are Phase 1 of the Long Thành International Airport project, with a total investment of VNĐ98.5 trillion (US$3.7 billion); and the Hồng River Scenic Boulevard Axis project in Hà Nội, which has a total investment of VNĐ855 trillion ($32.5 billion).

Minh noted that the MoC is urgently finalising its central report and the Prime Minister's speech summarising achievements in infrastructure development over the past five years.

These achievements have been realised as part of the 13th National Party Congress Resolution, which also upholds socio-economic accomplishments and creates momentum for the next development phase.

As for commendations, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Cao Huy reported close coordination with the MoC to issue specific guidelines.

To date, 59 commendation nominations have been compiled, including for 28 collectives and 31 individuals. They have been nominated to be awarded two first-class Labour Medals, one second-class Labour Medal, eight third-class Labour Medals and 48 Prime Minister's Certificates of Commendation.

At the meeting, representatives of Hà Nội People's Committee, HCM City, Đồng Nai and other localities gave detailed online reports on progress, conditions and preparations for projects in their areas and clarified inauguration criteria, organisational plans and technical arrangements.

A representative from VTV also provided details on the overall plan for the ceremony, including signal connection methods, technical infrastructure, transmission and broadcasting. — VNS