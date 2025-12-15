Party leader meets with voters in Hưng Yên Province

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, together with National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hưng Yên province, met with voters from the northern locality's Kiến Xương, Lê Lợi and Quang Lịch communes on Monday to report the outcomes of the 10th session of the 15th NA and listen to their opinions and recommendations.

Voters brought up a variety of concerns, touching on education, climate change, and the prevention and response to natural disasters. They also emphasised human resource development, health care, food safety, and consumer protection, along with the need for ongoing strong efforts to fight corruption, wastefulness, and negative practices.

Addressing the meeting, General Secretary Lâm welcomed the positive results achieved by Hưng Yên province following its administrative merger with Thái Bình, noting that despite a heavy workload and new organisational requirements, the province has proactively and creatively implemented tasks and recorded encouraging socio-economic, security and defence outcomes.

He stressed that the expanded development space also brings higher responsibilities, requiring strong determination and effective action at all levels.

Regarding the three communes, the Party leader acknowledged their efforts in promoting socio-economic development and maintaining security and order, laying the foundations for building advanced new-style rural areas.

Responding to voters’ recommendations, he affirmed the consistent principle of placing people at the centre, safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests, and ensuring that all policies and decisions serve the people.

He urged provincial and grassroots authorities to address voters’ legitimate concerns promptly, tighten discipline among grassroots officials, ensure public order, accelerate administrative reform and digital transformation, and improve people’s livelihoods.

For Kiến Xương, Lê Lợi and Quang Lịch communes in particular, General Secretary Lâm called for a strong focus on developing green, high-value agriculture and building a modern rural economy.

He highlighted the need to promote clean and ecological farming, apply science, technology and digital transformation, form large-scale concentrated production areas, develop product brands and geographical indications, organise production under value chains, and develop cooperative economy and new-style cooperative models.

He suggested the combination of agriculture with services, eco-tourism and traditional craft villages to boost residents' incomes.

He emphasised the importance of creating breakthroughs in infrastructure, addressing bottlenecks in transport, irrigation and digital infrastructure, and strengthening connectivity with key transport routes, while planning rural commercial, industrial and cultural facilities scientifically.

With the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels scheduled for 2026, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the first general election, the Party chief urged authorities at all levels and sectors to proactively make thorough preparations, ensuring the elections are conducted democratically, lawfully, safely and successfully.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lâm presented 30 sets of computers to the three communes. He later visited and presented gifts to Nguyễn Trọng Hiếu, a severely wounded war invalid in Kiến Xương commune. — VNA/VNS