Offroad drivers show off skills at VOC Cup 2025

Offroad

HÀ NỘI — The national largest and most wanted offroad tournament, PVOIL Việt Nam Offroad (VOC) Cup 2025, is kicked off on November 1 in Hà Nội with exciting races in mud.

This year event features nearly 140 drivers from 70 teams who will compete in four categories of Professional, Advanced SUV, Advanced Pickup and Basic.

They will race in 24 racetracks with a total of more than 750 tests in three days starting from October 31 in the Việt Nam National Villages For Ethnic Culture And Tourism about 40km from the city centre.

Notably, the legendary Adventure Night Race, where racers navigate difficult terrain in the dark, requiring excellent driving skills, vehicle lights, and often involve specific challenges like mud, water, or deep terrain, makes its comeback after a two-year hiatus.

Nguyễn Đại Hoàng, head of the organising committee, says it is the most challenging competition in the 18-year of history of the race. Each track is designed to test drivers' skills and tactics, driving fast, overcoming obstacles while being safe until the end.

Speaking in the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Lê Thị Hoàng Yến says: "For nearly two decades, the Offroad Cup has been the only car racing organised annually.

"It demonstrates the endurance, professionalism and passion of the offroad lovers of Việt Nam. It is not only a competition but also car racing festival for many competitors and supporters nationwide."

In addition to the official race, athletes and fans can have exciting experience in the festival with designed routes by Ford, Toyota, Suzuki and Subaru along with many other sidelined activities.

The rainy and cozy weather and difficult terrain could not prevent drivers to show off their skills as they have well done their preparation.

TTC Dobinsons Wolver EuroType team have no other but keep the trophy of the Basic class for the third year in a row.

"We have prepared for the event one month prior to the tournament and another after that. We do maintenance activities for our car and replace necessary supplies.

"We transform the car with equipments and gears that would help us to easier handle challenging natural terrains of dirt, sand, mud, and rocks," says Cao Anh Tú of TTC Dobinsons Wolver Eurotype team.

"The engine is tuned to withstand high intensity and long operating times. For races at dusk or night, the good lighting system is a must to optimize visibility and the track."

Competing in the Advanced Pickup, RAF 222 Zinpower 4x4 team improved their car's engine and shock absorbers so that it can ran well in all tests.

“An original car cannot compete in a race because it is designed primarily for transportation purposes. A race car, on the other hand, must deliver high speed and withstand heavy loads. Therefore, we need to remap the engine system, boost the vehicle’s power to over 200 horsepower, and replace components such as leaf springs and shock absorbers. We also install a roll cage to ensure exceptional crash protection for both the driver and passengers,” says driver Trần Mạnh Toàn of RAF 222.

Overcoming the tough tasks, the best drivers will receive nearly VNĐ600 million (US$22,800) bonus in cash and gifts on November 2. VNS