Trang and Phát win Việt Nam International Series

BẮC NINH Vũ Thị Trang and Lê Đức Phát claimed victory in badminton at the Việt Nam International Series 2025 in Bắc Ninh Province, which ended on Sunday.

Trang, ranked 133rd in the world, secured her second title in less than two weeks by defeating young Thai player Tonrug Saeheng, who is ranked 246th at just 17 years old. Prior to this, Trang had won another international event on October 26 in Ninh Bình Province.

In the women's singles final, the No. 2 seed Trang started strong, winning the first set 21-19. However, the determined Thai player fought back, levelling the match at 1-1 by winning the second set 21-18 in a closely contested battle.

In the decisive third set, Trang's experience and composure shone through as she quickly established a lead, going up by three points early on. She maintained her advantage, leading 7-3 and 14-7, before closing the match with a score of 21-11.

With this victory, Trang triumphed over Saeheng with a final score of 2-1 (21-19, 18-21, 21-11), marking her second International Series championship in just 13 days.

In the men's singles final, top seed Phát faced off against Jewel Angelo Albo of the Philippines, the No. 5 seed, and emerged victorious with a score of 2-1. Earlier in the tournament, Albo had defeated veteran player Nguyễn Tiến Minh in the semi-finals.

The tournament attracted 253 talented players from 18 countries and territories. VNS