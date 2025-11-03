Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Trang and Phát win Việt Nam International Series

November 03, 2025 - 10:14
Trang, ranked 133rd in the world, secured her second title in less than two weeks by defeating young Thai player Tonrug Saeheng, who is ranked 246th at just 17 years old. Prior to this, Trang had won the other international event on October 26 in Ninh Bình Province.

 

Vũ Thị Trang won the Việt Nam International Series 2025. — Photo VBF

BẮC NINH  Vũ Thị Trang and Lê Đức Phát claimed victory in badminton at the Việt Nam International Series 2025 in Bắc Ninh Province, which ended on Sunday.

Trang, ranked 133rd in the world, secured her second title in less than two weeks by defeating young Thai player Tonrug Saeheng, who is ranked 246th at just 17 years old. Prior to this, Trang had won another international event on October 26 in Ninh Bình Province.

In the women's singles final, the No. 2 seed Trang started strong, winning the first set 21-19. However, the determined Thai player fought back, levelling the match at 1-1 by winning the second set 21-18 in a closely contested battle.

In the decisive third set, Trang's experience and composure shone through as she quickly established a lead, going up by three points early on. She maintained her advantage, leading 7-3 and 14-7, before closing the match with a score of 21-11. 

With this victory, Trang triumphed over Saeheng with a final score of 2-1 (21-19, 18-21, 21-11), marking her second International Series championship in just 13 days.

In the men's singles final, top seed Phát faced off against Jewel Angelo Albo of the Philippines, the No. 5 seed, and emerged victorious with a score of 2-1. Earlier in the tournament, Albo had defeated veteran player Nguyễn Tiến Minh in the semi-finals.

The tournament attracted 253 talented players from 18 countries and territories. VNS

sport football match tournament cup

see also

More on this story

Sports

Thai football chief apologises to Việt Nam over flag error

Madam Pang Nualphan Lamsam, president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), led a delegation to meet Phạm Việt Hùng, Ambassador of Việt Nam to Thailand to present a flower vase as a sincere apology for a recent mistaken use of the Vietnamese flag.
Sports

The 33rd SEA Games: A turning point for Vietnamese sports

As the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games hosted by Thailand is approaching, Vietnamese sports find themselves at a crucial juncture. This event is not just a platform for maintaining regional rankings, it represents a pivotal opportunity to embrace a new direction: investing in socialised sports.
Sports

Vietnamese women's football team gear up for 33rd SEA Games

Under the guidance of head coach Mai Đức Chung, the players are focusing on enhancing their physical strength while integrating techniques and tactics for the upcoming event. The weather in Hà Nội in late October is quite favourable for training, helping the players maintain good physical condition and enthusiasm during each session.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom