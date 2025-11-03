Hà Thị Hậu wins Tsaigu Trail 2025

Running

HÀ NỘI — Hà Thị Hậu stormed to victory in her debut appearance at the Tsaigu Trail 2025 on November 1 in Zhejiang, China. Việt Nam’s top trail runner conquered the 105km race in 13hr 27.41min, finishing ahead of a strong international field.

Hậu made a perfect start, leading the race for the first 40km before being overtaken by France’s Aurore Dacier at the 48km mark. She maintained second place for the next 50km before regaining the lead just 1km from the finish, drawing huge cheers and congratulations from supporters and fellow runners both on and offline.

The 2025 Elites Tsaigu Trail took place in Linhai, Zhejiang Province, about 300km south of Shanghai, from October 31 to November 2, featuring 105km, 50km, 25km and T3G (Grand Slam Tsaigu) events.

Only runners with an ITRA performance index that meets the requirements may apply to participate. Hậu, who finished fourth in the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc last year, was invited to this event.

She performed much better than in her previous 60km race at the Ultra Trail in Ninghai, where she finished second.

It was Hậu's second victory this season, the first being in the 75km category at the Vietnam Mountain Marathon 2025 in September.

Her other achievements include third place at the Hong Kong 100 and sixth position at the Western States 100. — VNS