Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Hà Thị Hậu wins Tsaigu Trail 2025

November 03, 2025 - 08:10
Hà Thị Hậu triumphs in the Tsaigu Trail 2025 in her debut on November 1 in Zhejiang, China

Running 

Hà Thị Hậu runs in the Tsaigu Trail 2025. Photos courtesy of Hà Hậu

HÀ NỘI — Hà Thị Hậu stormed to victory in her debut appearance at the Tsaigu Trail 2025 on November 1 in Zhejiang, China. Việt Nam’s top trail runner conquered the 105km race in 13hr 27.41min, finishing ahead of a strong international field.

Hậu made a perfect start, leading the race for the first 40km before being overtaken by France’s Aurore Dacier at the 48km mark. She maintained second place for the next 50km before regaining the lead just 1km from the finish, drawing huge cheers and congratulations from supporters and fellow runners both on and offline.

The 2025 Elites Tsaigu Trail took place in Linhai, Zhejiang Province, about 300km south of Shanghai, from October 31 to November 2, featuring 105km, 50km, 25km and T3G (Grand Slam Tsaigu) events.

Hà Thị Hậu crosses the finish line of the Tsaigu Trail 2025. 

Only runners with an ITRA performance index that meets the requirements may apply to participate. Hậu, who finished fourth in the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc last year, was invited to this event.

She performed much better than in her previous 60km race at the Ultra Trail in Ninghai, where she finished second.

It was Hậu's second victory this season, the first being in the 75km category at the Vietnam Mountain Marathon 2025 in September.

Her other achievements include third place at the Hong Kong 100 and sixth position at the Western States 100. — VNS

trail Ha Thi Hau XTERRA Asia-Pacific

see also

More on this story

Sports

Thai football chief apologises to Việt Nam over flag error

Madam Pang Nualphan Lamsam, president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), led a delegation to meet Phạm Việt Hùng, Ambassador of Việt Nam to Thailand to present a flower vase as a sincere apology for a recent mistaken use of the Vietnamese flag.
Sports

The 33rd SEA Games: A turning point for Vietnamese sports

As the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games hosted by Thailand is approaching, Vietnamese sports find themselves at a crucial juncture. This event is not just a platform for maintaining regional rankings, it represents a pivotal opportunity to embrace a new direction: investing in socialised sports.
Sports

Vietnamese women's football team gear up for 33rd SEA Games

Under the guidance of head coach Mai Đức Chung, the players are focusing on enhancing their physical strength while integrating techniques and tactics for the upcoming event. The weather in Hà Nội in late October is quite favourable for training, helping the players maintain good physical condition and enthusiasm during each session.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom